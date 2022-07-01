Soil and Water election filing period ends with 2

After three weeks of an election filing period, it came down to the last day before there were two people to file for two seats open on the Soil and Water Conservation District board in Burke County.

Incumbent member Joseph Wenzel filed for re-election on June 23.

And newcomer Joshua Pless filed to run for the board on Friday morning, according to information from the Burke County Board of Elections. Filing to run for the two seats ended at noon on Friday.

There is no primary election for the two open seats. The two who fill the seats will be decided in the General Election on Nov. 8.

The non-partisan Soil and Water Conservation District Board is made up of five members, three of which are elected by voters and two of which are appointed by the state Soil and Water Conservation Commission, according to information from Burke County. The four-year terms are staggered, the information says.

Districts promote the wise use and management of natural resources — soil, water, air, plants and animals. The Burke Soil and Water Conservation District’s objectives are secured largely through voluntary cooperation of landowners, according to information from the county.

The district also provides educational services for schools, civic groups and many other organizations, the county says.

Soil and Water Conservation Districts are subdivisions of state government. There are 96 Districts in North Carolina, covering the state’s 100 counties.

The local Soil and Water Conservation District board meets at 8:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Burke County Agricultural Building, located at 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton.