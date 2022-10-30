Steve Starnes, Democrat candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper.

Name: Steve W. Starnes

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 62

Profession: Semi Retired Hotelier

Education: Attended Catawba Valley Community College, majored in Business Administration with emphasis on management

Family: Divorced, father of two: One son, John, and one daughter, Jacqueline (deceased)

Community Involvement: I served as vice president of the Spring Lake, NC Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; chaired the Town’s Appearance Committee; and served on the Cumberland County Joint Appearance Commission representing Spring Lake, NC. I have also served on the Western North Carolina Safety and Health School Board of Directors and other private boards. I am a member of Peace United Church of Christ and have served on the Church Council there.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

First it is imperative for me to meet with the Directors of both the Health and Social Services Department to discuss the inadequacies of each of their facilities then to tour those facilities to see the inadequacies first hand. Afterwards, hold a meeting with the County Manager, both Department Heads and other stakeholders to determine the best course of action to alleviate the inadequacies that how been identified. Lastly, work with the County Staff to find grants and other funding sources to pay for the needed renovations or the building of a new facility that would house both the County Health Department and the County Department of Social Services under one roof. This would allow for greater access for the citizens of Burke County they serve.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

Locally this County is facing a growing drug abuse problem that is contributing to overwhelming strain faced by the Mental Health, Judicial Systems, and Law Enforcement. There are no easy solutions or quick fixes to this challenge. However, a good place to start is to approve the establishment of the proposed Regional Rehab Facility to occupy the space at the former Burke-Catawba Jail and to approve the funding for the renovations necessary to that Facility to become fully operational. This must be a joint effort by the State, County and Private Providers. If elected I will propose that the County provide adequate funding to local law enforcement agencies for enhanced drug enforcement in order to weed out the flow of illicit and abused drugs in our county. I will also propose a resolution that will bring the Judiciary, Law Enforcement, Social Services and Mental Health together to recommend alternatives to incarceration of drug offenders, especially first-time offenders.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

This is rightly described in the question as a controversial issue for which are no easy answers that will be acceptable to all concerned citizens. Some have very strong opinions on both sides of this issue. Some have a lukewarm opinion; some even have no opinion at all. To better address and find a permanent solution to this issue I propose the Board of Commissioners establish temporary Blue-Ribbon Committee consisting of members who support leaving the monument as is, those who are in opposition to leaving the monument as is and members who are neutral on the issue. The number of members shall be determined by the Board of Commissioners. The Committee would be charged with studying the issue and its impact on the community, negotiating a compromise with all stakeholders and coming up with a solution the is acceptable to all parties. The Committee would be given 120 days to complete their work and present a formal recommendation to the Board of Commissioners for consideration and action. I would also meet with the members of the N.C. General Assembly that represent Burke County to get the ball rolling on either amending or repealing the current State Statute regarding monuments to give local jurisdictions, such as the County Commissioners the authority to decide the fate of the statue based on the desires of the majority of citizens.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?

I have 4 priorities that I feel are essential for the County to live up to its slogan, “All About Advancing”. 1. Bringing new industries with high paying jobs to the County, 2. Expanding the educational opportunities for our citizens so they will have the skills necessary to get and perform the jobs that are being created. 3. Working with both the private and public sectors in bring affordable, decent housing to all areas of the county. Lastly, to fully fund and begin extending water lines to all areas of the county for each of the citizens.

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

For over 30 years I have successfully managed multi-million-dollar companies as well as smaller businesses with revenues that exceeded $1M. I have served on several public and private boards and have worked with people from both Parties to get things done. I am a native of Burke County and spent my formative years on the Rhodhiss Road near the Knob in the Eastern part of the County. Like many of the County’s Citizens I am a fiscal conservative who will take a business approach with compassion to the Board of Commissioners.