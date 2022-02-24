Three in Burke County file for election on Thursday

Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.

Election filing in the state started again on Thursday after being abruptly stopped on Dec. 8 due to challenges to state redistricting maps. Election filing ends at noon on March 4.

Republicans Beth Heile and Phil Smith both filed for a seat on the Burke County Board of Commissioners. Two seats on the board are up for election this year. The incumbents currently filling the seats are Republicans Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor.

And Burke County Democrat Pam Genant filed in Raleigh to run for a US House of Representatives seat.

In addition to the board of commissioners, the Burke County Clerk of Court and Burke County Sheriff, NC House Seat 86 and NC Senate Seat 46 are up for election.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said candidates who filed before the filing was suspended on Dec. 8 do not need to re-file if they still want to run for the same office. However, those candidates can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1, according to the state elections board.