Tom Johnson, Republican candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Name: Thomas K. Johnson (Tom)

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Board of Commissioners

Age: 57

Profession: Sales for Westrock

Education: BS Political Science/International Affairs, Eastern Kentucky University

Family: Wife- Julie D Johnson, Connor T Johnson (25), Noah J Johnson (18)

Community Involvement: Former Commissioner & Chairmen Burke County Board of Commissioners, Foothills Mental Health Board Member, Western Piedmont Community College Board Member, Health Department Board Member, VFW Lifetime Member

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

If elected, I would like to tour the facilities first and listen to the staff’s concerns and issues, as well as their suggestions to improve their working areas. I would work toward a solution to improve overcrowding in administrative and health care areas. We would need to then make decisions to move some folks to possibly other locations or simply explore building a new facility for all or some of the departments.

I believe people need good workspaces, and tools to accomplish what is expected. I want to see county employees happy and productive, housed in the best available facilities, and with the best tools. These are things the commissioners should stive to provide. I have a record of accomplishing these type things during my prior service as Chairmen of the Burke County Commission. I was able to work with other commissioners and county departments to facilitate the acquisition of new facilities for Foothills Mental Health and the Jonas Ridge EMS , both of which were critically needed.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

I do not have an objection to providing our citizens with these services, within Burke County. Having said this, I feel several matters need to be explored to ensure the monies provided through “The Opioid Settlement” are used correctly, with focus on near term costs, but also not ignoring the cost to taxpayers in the long term. Much thought and study must go into any decision that is focused on current community needs which include patient care, rehabilitation, aggressive law enforcement, and judicial and magistrate co-operations in enforcement of laws, along with other solutions. We must look at what care facilitates exist around our area and if they could be accessed in conjunction with a facility here before we act. I accept that we have a need, but building a facility is just one part of any overall Drug Reduction Policy in Burke County. We must not be known as just the place everyone comes for rehab. It would be better instead to be the county that provides services to our citizens in need, while not being afraid to aggressively enforce laws and sentence those who continually offend after treatment.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

I would not support creating a committee to discuss and make a recommendation for the placement or removal of the Confederate Soldier statue. If a decision is needed, then commissioners should make it. Having said this, I personally do not support moving the statue. The statue is part of our history. Men from this community served and died doing what they thought was right at the time. More importantly, the statue represents their sacrifices while also serving as a teaching point about why the war was fought, to help illuminate how far we have come as both blacks & whites, and to signal to our citizens that we need to continue to build bridges so that eventually we simply see each other as Americans. Hiding things in the name of being “WOKE” does not take away from history — it only allows the ill-informed to make the same mistakes again. Our history is the past. It can’t be changed. And although some parts of our past are regrettable, instead I choose to focus on the achievements we as citizens of this great land have made in how we treat each other now.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?

I don’t know anything about this slogan, but I’m committed to wise spending, lower taxes, providing good working environments for our employees, great services to our citizens, attracting new business, developing new land for new companies, multifaceted plans for building more single-family housing, and identifying a location for a techniqual school focused training for future jobs. Slogans are great and I’m not opposed them, but we must have action on the above because we must be thinking about our citizens’ needs now and twenty years from now. We have this moral obligation as servants of the people. I feel have shown this before as Chairmen of the Burke County Commission and will do it again if chosen by the voters in this election.

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

I have served as a Regular Army Officer for 7 years, have led men & women in combat, have been responsible for millions of dollars’ worth of assets, have served in several fortune 500 companies and continue today. I have been a production manager, sales professional, plant manager and business owner, and in all of these positions I have served my people first, the mission, and my country.

I have served the citizens of Burke County, as Commissioner, and Commission Chairmen in the past, and it was one of my greatest honors. I feel that a lifetime of leadership has prepared me to serve again the citizens of this amazing and beautiful county. I hope they allow me to be their servant once more and ask humbly for their support.