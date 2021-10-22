Town of Connelly Springs candidates

Editor’s note: The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates. Dennis Seagle, candidate for mayor, Jeffrey Beck and Carroll Turner, both candidates for aldermen, did not respond.
Connelly Springs
For Mayor
Name: Johnny Berry
Age: 79
Profession: Retired VP Mfg. Emerson Leather Inc.
Education: Valdese High School; Catawba Valley Community College 1961
Family: Married 59 years, 2 daughters Sophia and Kim
Community Involvement: Rutherford College Lions Club 49 years, District Governor 1982-83; Treasurer of Shady Grove UMC; Treasurer VEDIC (Valdese Economic Development Investment Corporation); Secretary WPCOG (Western Piedmont Council of Government); NC Lions District 31 State of Council of Governors Secretary/Treasurer.
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
We have a large gated development in our town with no internet service. Broadband is an issue for other places throughout our county. During the times when school was being done online it was hard for everyone to get connected. It is our hope that this can be done in a timely manner to insure everyone has the same opportunity.
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
I will continue to push to maintain our current tax base (.05). Work on Code Enforcement to keep our town clean and safe, look to bring in more businesses. We have property to develop with plans of a park and maybe some homes or apartments. I urge all candidates speak the truth and not to spread misinformation like some have already done. This is a wonderful town and we don’t need that kind of campaign.
Board of Alderm
en
Name: Terry Childers
Age: 72
Profession: Management Consulting and Development
Education: BA Lenoir Rhyne, Masters- Appalachian State
Family: Wife, Brenda-51 years; 2 daughters- Heather Williams and Hollie Carley; 6 grandchildren
Community Involvement: Member BDI board, member Oak Ridge Baptist Church
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
Most pressing issue is the wise use of the federal pandemic money and our funds on hand to build and enhance the town’s infrastructure This would help prepare us for growth in economic development, residential opportunities, and communication enhancements
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
We need to create and implement a strategic plan (with citizen input) that will position the town for growth but not at the elimination of our lifestyle. Let’s build on/ add to the things that make us who we are — a very beautiful, caring, community based on the well being of all our individual citizens.
Name: Josh Phillips
Age: 38
Profession: Food Sales Representative
Education: Bachelor of Professional Studies (Business and Culinary Arts)
Family: Wife: Melisa Phillips, Children: Brandon and Emma Huffman
Community Involvement: Current Alderman Town of Connelly Springs, Scout Leader of Troop #192, Grace Church and a part of Prayer Team/ Church Activities
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
A. Currently waiting on the State to see what our American Rescue Plan allows us to spend on our town.
B. To pave roads in the town that are in poor shape.
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
A. To find new ways to create jobs for the community and help find job opportunities for the homeless in the area. There are too many “Now Hiring” signs around the area for everyone not to be working.
B. I believe creating or finding a broadband service for the community would help create more job opportunities as well.