Town of Connelly Springs candidates

We have a large gated development in our town with no internet service. Broadband is an issue for other places throughout our county. During the times when school was being done online it was hard for everyone to get connected. It is our hope that this can be done in a timely manner to insure everyone has the same opportunity.

4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?

I will continue to push to maintain our current tax base (.05). Work on Code Enforcement to keep our town clean and safe, look to bring in more businesses. We have property to develop with plans of a park and maybe some homes or apartments. I urge all candidates speak the truth and not to spread misinformation like some have already done. This is a wonderful town and we don’t need that kind of campaign.

Board of Aldermen

en

Name: Terry Childers

Age: 72

Profession: Management Consulting and Development

Education: BA Lenoir Rhyne, Masters- Appalachian State

