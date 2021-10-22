Town of Drexel candidate profiles

3. What are the most pressing issues of the town?

Clean up old Drexel Furniture property. Some major obstacles have already been overcome. We are presently waiting on the EPA for approval with removal of debris. Drexel has been awarded several grants over the past couple years to aid and begin this project.

Continue to seek additional financial aid to ensure we provide the citizens of Drexel a “full service town.”

4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?

If re-elected, my goals would be to address the 2 major issues listed above as well as continued support for the R.O Huffman Center through expansion of recreational opportunities for our community.