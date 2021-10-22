Town of Drexel candidate profiles

Editor’s note: The following is an unedited response to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates. Dennis Anthony and Matt Johnson, both candidates for alderman, did not respond.
Drexel
Mayor
Name: Danny P. Ritchie
Age: 66
Profession: Retired Teacher and School Administrator
Education: Graduate of Appalachian State University and Gardner Webb University
Family: Spouse-Mary Anne Ritchie; Daughter: Leslie Ritchie Taylor; Son: Stephen I. Ritchie; Grandchildren: Zane & Zoey Taylor, Ava Ritchie
Community Involvement: Member of First Baptist Church Drexel, Past Drexel Fair Board member, Past member and President of Drexel Community Club, Drexel Community Center Little League Coach, BCPS Football and Baseball Coach, Past President and member of the Foothills Chapter of National Wild Turkey Federation, Member of Huffman Bridge Hunting and Fishing Club, Order of the Longleaf Pine Recipient
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues of the town?
Clean up old Drexel Furniture property. Some major obstacles have already been overcome. We are presently waiting on the EPA for approval with removal of debris. Drexel has been awarded several grants over the past couple years to aid and begin this project.
Continue to seek additional financial aid to ensure we provide the citizens of Drexel a “full service town.”
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
If re-elected, my goals would be to address the 2 major issues listed above as well as continued support for the R.O Huffman Center through expansion of recreational opportunities for our community.