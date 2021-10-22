Town of Glen Alpine candidate profiles

We will continue to give our citizens the best “bang for their buck” that we can possibly do; while still striving to keep our town operating with modern technology that will lead us into the future better prepared for what may lie ahead.

For Board of Aldermen

As an alderman currently, one of the most pressing issues for our town is to continue to provide both fire and police protection on a 24/7 basis for citizens. Our citizens have been extremely vocal in their requests for these services to be a priority in our town. Personally, as well as professionally (my practice is in Glen Alpine), I would love to see the town work towards a more aesthetic and welcoming downtown. It has come to my attention from GA citizens, that our town needs to work on policies and procedures that can be lawfully enforced to assist with this goal. Although GA has a part time code enforcement officer, it is extremely difficult to hold individuals accountable for not abiding by those laws.