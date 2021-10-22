Town of Glen Alpine candidate profiles

Editor’s note: The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates. Michelle Lewis and Jason Miller did not respond to The News Herald’s questions.
Glen Alpine
For Mayor
Name: Bob Benfield
Age: 76
Profession/Work History: Retired
Education: BS in Criminal Justice from Gardner-Webb University-1993; Glen Alpine High School-1963
Family: Wife- Deborah Melton Benfield; 2 daughters
Community Involvement: Incumbent Mayor- Town of Glen Alpine
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
The most pressing problem for our town is the lack of effective leadership from our state and federal government. In other words, the right hand has no idea what the left hand is doing. The daily cost for the routine operation of the town is spiraling out of control. People don’t have to work because Uncle Sam and Uncle Roy Cooper will keep them up. Basically, the “I don’t give a damn” attitude is pervasive throughout our country and is having a devastating affect on small towns nationwide. If something doesn’t change, small towns like Glen Alpine will cease to exist.
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
We will continue to give our citizens the best “bang for their buck” that we can possibly do; while still striving to keep our town operating with modern technology that will lead us into the future better prepared for what may lie ahead.
For Board of Aldermen
Name: Sheila W. Perkins
Age: 55
Profession: Private Practice — Licensed Mental Health Counselor
Education: Masters +
Family: Son, Dawson, currently serving as a Lieutenant with the Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton, San Diego California.
Community Involvement: Served 4 years as Glen Alpine Alderman, Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church, active member, Alexander Youth Therapeutic Foster Parent
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
As an alderman currently, one of the most pressing issues for our town is to continue to provide both fire and police protection on a 24/7 basis for citizens. Our citizens have been extremely vocal in their requests for these services to be a priority in our town. Personally, as well as professionally (my practice is in Glen Alpine), I would love to see the town work towards a more aesthetic and welcoming downtown. It has come to my attention from GA citizens, that our town needs to work on policies and procedures that can be lawfully enforced to assist with this goal. Although GA has a part time code enforcement officer, it is extremely difficult to hold individuals accountable for not abiding by those laws.
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
Once again, the voice of the citizens should be heard so therefore, I prioritize fire and police protection for our citizens along with other services, as deemed appropriate for a small town. I feel it is important to hold GA Town employees and board members accountable for a well organized and financially secure town.