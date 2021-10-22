Town of Rutherford College candidate profiles

Editor’s note: The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates. Mike Duncan, candidate for mayor, and Kress Berry, Gregory Peck and Gerald Smith, all candidates for council, did not respond.
Rutherford College
For Council
Name: Starr-Nell Bowman
Age: 40
Profession: Healthcare Executive
Education: AAS from WPCC; BS & MBA from Gardner-Webb University
Family: I am a child of God, wife to Bobby, and mom to “Shorty”
Community Involvement: I am the Mom’s in Prayer group lead for Burke County (this organization prays for our schools); I am a Sunday School teacher and the secretary for Warlicks Women of Faith at Warlicks Baptist Church; and I am a current Rutherford College Planning Board member. We also are actively involved in local sports and are committed supporters of our community.
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
I am not sure I would refer to items as “pressing issues.” I am confident, our neighbors remain cognizant of the need to continue enacting a strategic stormwater plan and continued enhancement of the aging infrastructure.
Overall, I consider our town quite fortunate as the Town Council and leadership have done a wonderful job preserving a low tax rate, maintaining a solid budget, as well as creating a sense of synergy in our small community. We should continue to build upon that as we prepare for the next generation and thoughtfully prepare for how and where development occurs. There is a delicate balance we must strike between growing and maintaining the blessing of living in a small town.
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
I was asked to run for this office, so my priority is ensuring we listen to our neighbors. Since there is already great framework put in place, my goal is to respectfully challenge one another to carefully and thoughtfully consider how we grow our town over the next five years.
While our town offers some opportunities for affordable housing, I believe our goal should be soliciting like-minded businesses to come grow with us. We are just miles away from larger towns, we need to know our place — we are a small town and we must be intentional at safeguarding it.
My hope is to foster collaborative dialogue, build upon our rich history, ensuring our town is a place where our children desire to return and raise their children one day. A beautiful greenway will soon be complete and I look forward to being a part of that continued evolution. Considering ways to promote that area, evaluating concerts in the park, and mostly identifying other ways to allow our children to play safely in our community should be important to us all.
I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve, and after attending the candidate forum on October 4th, it was noted our community cannot go wrong with any pick for Town Council this year. I think each candidate has our small town’s best interest in mind and I wish each of them the best of luck.
Name: Zachary Cagle
Age: 41
Profession: Administrative Assistant at Abernethy Memorial UMC and Salem UMC
Education: Graduated from WPCC with Associate degrees
Family:
Community Involvement: Have worked with Abernethy Memorial’s Wrights Pantry since 2005
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
Growth and Infrastructure (water, sewer, runoff, roads)
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
Start working on our runoff situations that we have around town, continue to work on trying to bring business to Rutherford College along with people for those businesses, start working on water pipes to minimize water loss in the future.
Name: Darel Malcolm
Age: 73
Profession: Retired Registered Nurse and business owner (Malcolm’s Handyman Service).
Education: Graduated form WPCC in 1971 with ADN. Graduated From ASU in 1979 with BS in health education.
Family: Married to my present wife Carol for the past 32 years. I have one son Curtis, daughter Lacey and stepdaughter Cori.
Community Involvement: I am a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and the chairman of the trustee committee. I also volunteer with our church’s food pantry. I am a member of the Rutherford College Lions Club and serve as our club’s secretary.
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe any back property taxes? No
3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?
The most pressing issues our town is facing are infrastructure, storm water runoff management and economic development.
4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
If elected my top priorities would be working with the council to ensure our town continues to make improvements to the above issues. Each one of these issues facing our town would require developing a plan, setting priorities and carrying out the plan in phases in order to be manageable and cost effective. There are no quick and easy fixes to these. I realize cost is a factor that concerns all our citizens. If we work together as a council and seek input from the citizens of Rutherford College, these changes over time can take place.