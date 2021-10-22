Town of Rutherford College candidate profiles

3. What are the most pressing issues for the town?

I am not sure I would refer to items as “pressing issues.” I am confident, our neighbors remain cognizant of the need to continue enacting a strategic stormwater plan and continued enhancement of the aging infrastructure.

Overall, I consider our town quite fortunate as the Town Council and leadership have done a wonderful job preserving a low tax rate, maintaining a solid budget, as well as creating a sense of synergy in our small community. We should continue to build upon that as we prepare for the next generation and thoughtfully prepare for how and where development occurs. There is a delicate balance we must strike between growing and maintaining the blessing of living in a small town.

4. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?

I was asked to run for this office, so my priority is ensuring we listen to our neighbors. Since there is already great framework put in place, my goal is to respectfully challenge one another to carefully and thoughtfully consider how we grow our town over the next five years.