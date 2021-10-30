Tuesday is Election Day for school board, municipal races

Voters who didn’t cast a ballot during early voting for school board and municipal races will get their last chance on Tuesday.

Polls open on Election Day at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

All 33 precincts will be open and voters need to go to their assigned precinct on Tuesday. Those who aren’t sure which precinct they are assigned to can check on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

If a voter has moved since the last time they voted and haven’t changed their address, they need to go to the Burke County Board of Elections on Election Day, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. The county board of elections is located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Mailed absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election, according to the state elections board. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off in person to the county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, the state elections board said.