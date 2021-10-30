 Skip to main content
Tuesday is Election Day for school board, municipal races
Tuesday is Election Day for school board, municipal races

Generic ballot
Voters who didn’t cast a ballot during early voting for school board and municipal races will get their last chance on Tuesday.

Polls open on Election Day at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

All 33 precincts will be open and voters need to go to their assigned precinct on Tuesday. Those who aren’t sure which precinct they are assigned to can check on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

If a voter has moved since the last time they voted and haven’t changed their address, they need to go to the Burke County Board of Elections on Election Day, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. The county board of elections is located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Mailed absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election, according to the state elections board. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off in person to the county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, the state elections board said.

After the polls close, voters can check the results of individual races on the state elections board website at www.ncsbe.gov.

Mace said her office hopes to have all of the precincts in and reported Tuesday at around 10 or10:30 p.m.

As a reminder, she said none of the vote counts will be final that night. She said provisional votes will still need to be researched and approved by the elections board to determine which ones will be counted.

Votes are not official until canvassing is done, which will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Mace said.

Races in Burke County are:

School Board

Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims

Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox, Katherine Magnotta and Robert Brown

Morganton City Council

District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins

District No. 4 — Wendy Cato

Valdese Town Council

Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin

Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson

Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears

Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge

Connelly Springs

Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.

Drexel

Mayor — Danny Ritchie

Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony

Glen Alpine

Mayor — Bob Benfield

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.

Rutherford College

Mayor — Mike Duncan

Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.

Hildebran

Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn

Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.

Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

