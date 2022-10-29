Turnout remains high in Burke early voting

Friday saw one of the highest turnouts of voters since early voting started on Oct. 20.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said 1,379 people cast a ballot on Friday and 956 people voted Thursday for a total of ballots cast during early voting so far at 9,110.

Early voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 5, with weekday hours from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and voting hours for the last day will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The five early voting sites in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Burke County Senior Center in Morganton, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, located at 101 Old State N.C. 10 W., Hildebran.

Local races on the ballot are:

County commissioners (two seats): Republicans Randy Burns and Phil Smith and Democrats Steve Starnes and Kyle Whisnant.

Clerk of Court: Republican Crystal Carpenter and Democrat Becky Weatherman.

Sheriff: Republican Banks Hinceman faces no opposition.

N.C. Senate District 46: Republican Warren Daniel and Democrat Billy Martin.

N.C. House District 86: Republican Hugh Blackwell faces no opposition.

Voters also will vote for the nonpartisan Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats). The two candidates are unopposed and are Joshua Pless and Joseph Wenzel.

For more information on candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the state board’s Judicial Voter Guide 2022: Midterm General Election at https://bit.ly/3CJTRjM.

While early voting has been going relatively smoothly in Burke County, North Carolina elections officials continue to receive complaints and questions about mass mailings and text messages to voters about the general election. The N.C. State Board of Elections said it and county boards of elections are not sending out the mailings and text messages. It said the mailings and text messages come from private political groups.

The state board said such communications have become a common get-out-the-vote tool for political organizations. They use the state’s public voter records and perhaps purchase additional private data like phone numbers from a vendor, and then reach out to voters to encourage them to vote. Sometimes their data is incorrect or outdated. For example, a text message may claim that you haven’t voted when, in fact, you voted a day before receiving the text.

“While we know these communications can be annoying and confusing, the purpose of most of them is to encourage voters to exercise their right to vote,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a release. “Elections officials share that goal and encourage voters to seek out trusted sources of elections information, including the State Board and county boards of elections.”

The General Election is Nov. 8.

To look up your ballot, precinct or voting history, www.ncsbe.gov.