Two more file for Burke school board

The field of candidates for the two Western District seats on the Burke County Board of Education is getting crowded with still two more weeks of filing to go.
Newcomer Katherine Magnotta filed Friday for Western District on the school board.
Long-time incumbent school board Chairman Buddy Armour found a challenger when newcomer Tiana Sims filed Friday for the Central District seat.
Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.
Those who have previously filed are:
School Board
Central District – Buddy Armour
Eastern District – Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) – Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley and Randy Fox
Morganton City Council
District No. 3 – Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 – Wendy Cato
Valdese
Mayor – Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 – Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 – Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 – Rexanna Lowman
The seats up this year and the filing fees are:
Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:
• Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);
• Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);
• Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)
Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:
• District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)
• District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)
The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:
• Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)
• Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)
• Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)
• Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)