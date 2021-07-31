 Skip to main content
Two more file for Burke school board
The field of candidates for the two Western District seats on the Burke County Board of Education is getting crowded with still two more weeks of filing to go.

Newcomer Katherine Magnotta filed Friday for Western District on the school board.

Long-time incumbent school board Chairman Buddy Armour found a challenger when newcomer Tiana Sims filed Friday for the Central District seat.

Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

Those who have previously filed are:

School Board

Central District – Buddy Armour

Eastern District – Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Western District (two seats) – Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley and Randy Fox

Morganton City Council

District No. 3 – Chris Hawkins

District No. 4 – Wendy Cato

Valdese

Mayor – Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin

Ward No. 1 – Andy Thompson

Ward No. 2 – Paul Mears

Ward No. 3 – Rexanna Lowman

The seats up this year and the filing fees are:

Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:

• Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);

• Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);

• Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)

Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:

• District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)

• District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)

The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:

• Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)

• Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)

• Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)

• Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)

The election is Nov. 2. For additional information on the election and voting, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

