Two more file for Burke school board

The seats up this year and the filing fees are:

Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:

• Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);

• Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);

• Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)

Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:

• District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)

• District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)

The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:

• Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)

• Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)

• Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)