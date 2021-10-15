Valdese Mayor candidate profiles

The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for town of Valdese mayor. They are listed in the order received.
Name: Charles Watts
Age: 64
Profession/Work History: Served 40 years with the Valdese Fire Department, 20 years as Chief
Education: Graduate of East Burke High School; Two years of college; Multiple professional certifications and licenses
Family: Married 35 years; one son
Community Involvement: My work with the fire department left me with little spare time. When I was able to enjoy my spare time, it was spent with my family.
1. I have never been convicted of a felony.
2. I do not owe back property taxes.
3. What do you believe should be done about the fire and police station and how should the project be funded?
There are two options to address the needs of the Valdese Public Safety Building:
• Repair and Renovate: This which would involve making all the necessary repairs and bringing the building up to the current building code standards. Note: The current building code standards would require the addition of sprinklers, meeting all ADA requirements and the possible addition of an elevator. Also, this would need to ensure that the involved work is completed to meet all applicable codes and standards. It does not mean to put a band aid on the problem. Another challenge is relocating the fire and police departments during the renovation.
• New Construction: replace the current public safety building with a new building that will meet the needs of our fire and police departments, both now and in the future.
• Funding: Utilizing a number of income sources, retired debt, outside funding resources and possible grants, I believe that the project funding can be accomplished without raising taxes. Of course the final choice will be made by the newly elected Council after they have had the opportunity to review and analyze all the facts and information.
4. What do you believe the future of Valdese should look like?
In 1981 when I came to Valdese, our Town was made up of, and mostly funded by industry and large water users. Since then, we have transitioned to a good balance between business, industry, and residential. Although we would like to see new industry development, the future of Valdese is most likely linked to residential development.
I made the decision to move to Valdese in order to accept a position with the Valdese Fire Department. Today, with the ability to work from home, many are choosing where they want to live before they choose where they will work. With the services and amenities that the Town of Valdese has to offer, at least four lake front developments and three multi-family housing projects planned near our downtown area, Valdese is in a great position to capitalize on this change.
5. With a state trail that will cross through town, how should the town council support the effort?
It is my understanding that this new trail is just a concept currently at the state level, with no state funding to support the project and no obligation to the Town of Valdese. I would think that funding would have to come from the state in the form of grants if the Town of Valdese was expected to participate in the project. This would be another item for the newly elected Council to consider.
6. What do you think the Town needs to do to attract new businesses and grow its tax base?
The future to growing our tax base and attracting new businesses is in attracting young families and others who want to make Valdese their home. I have already mentioned the numerous projects which will increase our housing market; the Town also has cultural attractions like the Old Rock School’s concerts and plays, the Fred Cranford Amphitheater; recreational opportunities like the Draughn fitness center and covered pool, the new Lakeside Park and recreational programs for children. The Town of Valdese offers many services which are second to none with Public Works, Police and Fire Departments. And we never have to worry about whether our water is clean enough to drink. Educational opportunities are equally abundant with an elementary school, middle school, high school, our local community college, and soon the School of Science and Mathematics. It is also important that we work with our neighboring municipalities to bring visitors and new residents to our area.
Name: Annemarie Baker
Age: 63
Profession/Work History: 1977-1995 Burke, Inc. and Jack B. , Inc.; 1983-Present, owner of Annemarie Baker Rentals, LLC.; 1996-2002 Town Clerk, Town of Connelly Springs, Deputy Finance Officer, Zoning Officer, Tax Collector. Serving under Mayor Kermit Holshouser, and Mayor Carl Greene; 1994-Present: Bookkeeper and owner of Burke Properties, Inc. and current President.
Education: Valdese High School through 1974; East Burke High School through 1976 and graduated with honors; UNC Chapel Hill 1976-1977; Caldwell Community College Real Estate Course; Western Piedmont Community College from 1983-1995 earning an Accounting Certificate; 1984-1985 2nd Generation Jobber Management School in Chicago; 1977-1995 NC Petroleum Marketers Association Trade School; 1985 Cornell University Correspondence Course in Management
Family: Divorced mother of 19 year old twins, Anne-Catherine Hatley and Micol-James Hatley; Brother- Gerald N Baker, Jr (Jerry) of Valdese; Sister- Karen L. Baker of Morganton; Mother, deceased - Catherine Grill Baker, Father, deceased - Gerald N. Baker Sr. (Mayor of Valdese), Grandfather, deceased - Carl N. Baker (Mayor of Drexel).
Community Involvement: Member of Waldensian Presbyterian Church Volunteer to Burke county schools Volunteer with Girl Scouts of America
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What do you believe should be done about the fire and police station and how should the project be funded?
The proposed fire/police department needs to be approached with caution, is it really needed? Can the existing building be used and repaired? Where will funding for the project come from? If the town borrows 6 million dollars at a 2.7% interest rate the payments will run approximately 240,000 dollars a year for 40 years, total interest paid will be 3.8 million dollars for a total capital outlay of around 9.8 million dollars.
Add this to the 9 and a half million long term existing debt and you reach a staggering bill of over 19 million dollars. Can the people of Valdese afford this? Have all of the alternative sites and plans been presented?
4. What do you believe the future of Valdese should look like?
Being a great grand daughter of Francis Garrou, I would like to see Valdese maintain the Old World Waldensian heritage. Valdese should be a safe and welcoming town to attract young families but maintain a local charm and take care of our aging population also. Amenities should be attractive to all age groups.
5. With a state trail that will cross through town, how should the town council support the effort?
Beth Heile and the Friends of the Valdese Rec. are to be commended for the hard work they’ve done in securing donations to purchase the 300 acres to be known as Lakeside Park. NC House Bill 554 has designated 2023 as the “Year of the Trail.” The original budget estimate is over 3 million dollars. Since the trail will draw in hikers and outdoor enthusiasts from across the region it may be possible for Burke County and the state of North Carolina to contribute to further maintenance and development. The park which is a member of the Great Trails Coalition will link Lakeside Park with McGalliard Falls Park upon completion. Directional signage should be placed to direct visitors to the access areas.
6. What do you think the town needs to do to attract new businesses and grow its tax base?
Businesses have supported our utility system and tax base for many years, but the landscape is changing. During Covid many people started working from home offices and commuting to work a couple times a week, to increase the tax base and attract new residents maybe we should instead offer incentives to builders and developers. Housing inventories is down almost 40% and the prices of homes have sky rocketed, income for the town through taxes on a 250,000 dollar home would be 1,425 dollars a year at our current tax rate of “.57 times 250”, plus water and sewer income of approximately 660 dollars a year there would also be an additional economic boost for local retailers, grocery stores, and food outlets with the influx of new residents.
Name: Jim Jacumin
Age: 84
Profession/Work History: President, Jacumin Engineering and Machine Company (JEMCO); Professional Engineer, Douglas Aircraft, Lunar Landing Research
Education: Valdese High School; BS in Nuclear Engineering, NC State University
Family: I am married to Ann Jacumin and we have been blessed with 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Community Involvement: Valdese Rotary Club “Service Above Self” Award; Order of the Long Leaf Pine; Burke County Board of Commissioners – Chairman 1972, 1973 & 1996, reduced property taxes 3 times; NC Historical Award for Waldensian Trail of Faith; NC Social Services Chairman; NC Board of Human Resources; Board Member Valdese General Hospital; Designed and led the volunteer construction of East Burke Stadium; Designed and led the volunteer construction of the Waldensian Trail of Faith, preserving the Waldensian heritage for future generations
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What do you believe should be done about the fire and police station and how should the project be funded?
I do not support construction of a new public safety building that could balloon to a cost of $8 million. As reported to the town council in 2018 by a consulting engineer hired by the town to conduct the study, the present facilities can be repaired for a fraction of the cost of a new building - he recommended options of $700,000 to last 30 years or $1.2 million to last 50 years.
4. What do you believe the future of Valdese should look like?
I remember a town in the beautiful NC mountains where people would come to raise a family and run a business. A town where people cared about one another, were proud of their community and excited about the future. That’s what I believe Valdese can look like again and that’s the reason I’m running for Mayor.
5. With a state trail that will cross through town, how should the town council support the effort?
We will promote its use in any way we can and help with securing grants for improvements.
6. What do you think the town needs to do to attract new businesses and grow its tax base?
Valdese has the capacity to produce 4 times the amount of water we are presently selling and excess waste capacity. The Mayor and Town Council, along with other business leaders, need to work together in expanding local business and industry and recruit new wet industry in a 50 mile radius to take advantage of our excess water and sewer capacity.