Valdese Mayor candidate profiles

It is my understanding that this new trail is just a concept currently at the state level, with no state funding to support the project and no obligation to the Town of Valdese. I would think that funding would have to come from the state in the form of grants if the Town of Valdese was expected to participate in the project. This would be another item for the newly elected Council to consider.

The future to growing our tax base and attracting new businesses is in attracting young families and others who want to make Valdese their home. I have already mentioned the numerous projects which will increase our housing market; the Town also has cultural attractions like the Old Rock School’s concerts and plays, the Fred Cranford Amphitheater; recreational opportunities like the Draughn fitness center and covered pool, the new Lakeside Park and recreational programs for children. The Town of Valdese offers many services which are second to none with Public Works, Police and Fire Departments. And we never have to worry about whether our water is clean enough to drink. Educational opportunities are equally abundant with an elementary school, middle school, high school, our local community college, and soon the School of Science and Mathematics. It is also important that we work with our neighboring municipalities to bring visitors and new residents to our area.