Valdese mayoral candidate residency challenged

The Burke County Board of Elections will hold a hearing Thursday after a Valdese resident raised a challenge to the residency of a mayoral candidate.
The hearing will start at 2 p.m. Thursday in room 132 of the Foothills Higher Education Center, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Steve Kiddy filed a challenge with the board of elections challenging Jimmy Jacumin’s residency in the town and, therefore, his ability to run for mayor of the town.
County land records show all of the property Jacumin owns has the owner’s mailing address listed as 3690 Miller Bridge Road, Connelly Springs (Icard). His Connelly Springs address is one he’s had since 1967. It includes four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a pool and tennis court and has a total assessed value of $223,163, according to land records.
County records also show that a month before candidate filing for the town of Valdese started, Jacumin purchased a house on Walsh Drive in Valdese. The total assessed value of the two-bedroom, one-bath house is $47,181, according to county records.
The deed for the house, located on Walsh Drive, shows the date of June 11 and was recorded at the Burke County Register of Deeds on June 14.
Candidate filing for the town of Valdese started July 26.
Jacumin said he bought the house on Walsh Drive so he could run for mayor because of the interest he has had in the town for years. Jacumin was instrumental in developing the Trail of Faith in Valdese and is its president and treasurer, in addition to developing Jacumin Plaza on Main Street. He also owns a building at 146 Main St. through an LLC whose address is Jacumin’s home in Connelly Springs.
The News Herald asked Jacumin whether he’s ever voted in a Valdese election, and Jacumin said, “No, I can’t vote in a town election unless I live there.”
Jacumin said he got in touch with the Burke County Board of Elections and found out the rules and regulations because he wanted to follow the law.
“And I've done that,” Jacumin said.
The News Herald asked Jacumin whether he actually lives in the house he bought in Valdese.
“Yeah, spent the night there for about almost two months now, I guess,” Jacumin said.
Jacumin said he is at a loss about where or why his candidacy is being challenged.