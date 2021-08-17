Valdese mayoral candidate residency challenged

Jacumin said he bought the house on Walsh Drive so he could run for mayor because of the interest he has had in the town for years. Jacumin was instrumental in developing the Trail of Faith in Valdese and is its president and treasurer, in addition to developing Jacumin Plaza on Main Street. He also owns a building at 146 Main St. through an LLC whose address is Jacumin’s home in Connelly Springs.

The News Herald asked Jacumin whether he’s ever voted in a Valdese election, and Jacumin said, “No, I can’t vote in a town election unless I live there.”

Jacumin said he got in touch with the Burke County Board of Elections and found out the rules and regulations because he wanted to follow the law.

“And I've done that,” Jacumin said.

The News Herald asked Jacumin whether he actually lives in the house he bought in Valdese.

“Yeah, spent the night there for about almost two months now, I guess,” Jacumin said.

Jacumin said he is at a loss about where or why his candidacy is being challenged.