Valdese mayoral candidate to remain on ballot

Jacumin testified that he bought the new home in Valdese, for which he wrote a check, because he wanted to be closer to the town due to his interests there and because he wanted to run for mayor.

Asked what he plans to do with his home in Connelly Springs, Jacumin said he intended to give it to his son and daughter.

And he deeded the property to them on Aug. 13, according to a deed presented during the hearing. He also filled out a change-of-address form with the post office on Aug. 13, changed the address on his driver’s license the same date and visited the tax office to change his address.

However, that was after the residency challenge to his candidacy was filed on Aug. 9.

Jacumin testified that he intends to live at the Walsh Drive property and currently stays there about 80% of the time.

He also testified his wife is currently battling cancer and is still living at their Connelly Springs home.

That prompted Board of Elections Member Beverly Carlton to ask Jacumin that, with his wife battling cancer, why he stays away from her 80% of the time?

Jacumin said he sleeps at the Walsh property but at other times he does what he needs to help his wife.