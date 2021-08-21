Valdese mayoral candidate to remain on ballot

A mayoral candidate for Valdese whose residency was challenged will remain on the ballot after a four-hour hearing Thursday in front of the Burke County Board of Elections.
The board voted 3-2 to overrule the residency challenge by Valdese resident Steve Kiddy and allow Jimmy Jacumin to continue to run for mayor even though he bought a house in town limits a month before filing for the position. Board Chair L.H. Kirksey, board Secretary Sandi Walker and member Anthony Iovino voted to overrule the challenge, while board members Linda Walker and Beverly Carlton voted against it.
J.R. Simpson, attorney for Burke County, acted as an advisor to the elections board and told them the burden of proof was on Jacumin. Simpson said Jacumin had to show he has actually abandoned his previous home coupled with an intent not to return. He also had to show the acquisition of a new home by actual residence of another place and show intent of making the newer home his permanent residence.
Jacumin has lived in a home in Connelly Springs that he has owned since 1967, according to county land records. He bought a two-bedroom, one-bath house valued at $47,181 on Walsh Drive in Valdese a month before filing to run for mayor.
Jacumin and Kiddy were allowed to call witnesses during the hearing and each got the chance to question the witnesses. They also both testified during the proceeding.
Jacumin testified that he bought the new home in Valdese, for which he wrote a check, because he wanted to be closer to the town due to his interests there and because he wanted to run for mayor.
Asked what he plans to do with his home in Connelly Springs, Jacumin said he intended to give it to his son and daughter.
And he deeded the property to them on Aug. 13, according to a deed presented during the hearing. He also filled out a change-of-address form with the post office on Aug. 13, changed the address on his driver’s license the same date and visited the tax office to change his address.
However, that was after the residency challenge to his candidacy was filed on Aug. 9.
Jacumin testified that he intends to live at the Walsh Drive property and currently stays there about 80% of the time.
He also testified his wife is currently battling cancer and is still living at their Connelly Springs home.
That prompted Board of Elections Member Beverly Carlton to ask Jacumin that, with his wife battling cancer, why he stays away from her 80% of the time?
Jacumin said he sleeps at the Walsh property but at other times he does what he needs to help his wife.
Asked whether his children lives at the Connelly Springs home, Jacumin testified that his son lives in Rutherford College and his daughter lives in George Hildebrand.