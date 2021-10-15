Valdese Town Council candidate profiles

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. What do you believe should be done about the fire and police station and how should the project be funded?

In 2018, a structural engineer was secured to examine the fire and police building after damage to the building from an ice storm. Findings from this report were presented to the town council. Two options have emerged from the report - repairing the current facilities or building a new facility. Repairing the current facilities would involve bringing the building up to modern building code. The other option involves building a new facility for our police and fire staff.

Getting input from the public about this project should be the next step. After a new town council is elected, this group needs to talk with an architect and continue discussions of both options. Only then can a decision be rendered.

Funding for either option would need to be obtained from current dedicated budget sources, and grant funding. I do not want an extra tax burden from this project placed on this generation or future generations of citizens.