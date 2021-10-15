Valdese Town Council candidate profiles

The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for town of Valdese council seats. They are listed in the order received. Andy Thompson, running for the council seat in Ward 1, and Mary Ethridge, running for the council seat in Ward 3, did not respond to questions The News Herald sent to them.
Name: Rexanna Lowman
Candidate for: Valdese Town Council, Ward 3
Age: 62
Profession/Work History: Retired, Burke County Schools as Director of Secondary Education and Career and Technical Education; Current: Supervisor of Student Teachers – Appalachian State University
Education: BA - UNC - Chapel Hill; MA - Western Carolina University; Ed.S - Appalachian State University
Family: Husband - Allen; Sons - AJ and wife, Melody, Zach
Community Involvement: Member of Valdese First Baptist Church - Deacon, Handbell Choir; Church clothing closet volunteer, Church prayer list administrator; Member of Alpha Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma; Member of Burke Women’s Fund
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What do you believe should be done about the fire and police station and how should the project be funded?
In 2018, a structural engineer was secured to examine the fire and police building after damage to the building from an ice storm. Findings from this report were presented to the town council. Two options have emerged from the report - repairing the current facilities or building a new facility. Repairing the current facilities would involve bringing the building up to modern building code. The other option involves building a new facility for our police and fire staff.
Getting input from the public about this project should be the next step. After a new town council is elected, this group needs to talk with an architect and continue discussions of both options. Only then can a decision be rendered.
Funding for either option would need to be obtained from current dedicated budget sources, and grant funding. I do not want an extra tax burden from this project placed on this generation or future generations of citizens.
I appreciate the service and sacrifices made by our police and fire employees. When there is an emergency at a citizen’s home, these men and women are quick to respond. I do believe these employees need adequate facilities in which to work.
4. What do you believe the future of Valdese should look like?
The future of Valdese involves the town attracting new businesses and new families to the area. Currently, there are plans for several new housing projects in town which include properties on Lake Rhodhiss, workforce housing, and senior living apartments. The later two projects could add approximately 200 residents close to the downtown area. Attracting young families to town will be a priority. The Valdese Lakeside Park will help shape our future. With walking trails, biking facilities, water activities, and a dog park, this park will attract outdoor enthusiasts and visitors to Valdese.
5. With a state trail that will cross through town, how should the town council support the effort?
The new state trail is currently just a concept and has not been officially approved. There is funding in the state budget for this trail, but the budget has not been approved. The town council should seek state and federal grants to support the state trail.
6. What do you think the town needs to do to attract new businesses and grow its tax base?
Working with all citizens to make Valdese an attractive and exciting place to live will boost downtown development. Furthermore, the town needs to work with economic development entities to attract new industry. In addition, the development of new housing will further support the town. Replacing and improving water lines and upgrading infrastructure must be a priority.
Name: Paul Mears
Candidate for: Valdese Town Council, Ward 2
Age: 57
Profession/Work History: Insurance Agency Owner, Paul Mears & Associates with locations in Valdese, Morganton and North Wilkesboro
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration East Tennessee State University 1988. Master of Business Administration Gardner-Webb University 2012.
Family: Wife Alicia, 6 children and 7 grandchildren
Community Involvement: Member Town of Valdese Planning Board, Current President of Valdese Rotary Club, Various volunteer coaching positions with Valdese Recreation, Early morning high school age seminary teacher Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
3. What do you believe should be done about the fire and police station and how should the project be funded?
One of the most controversial issues to be addressed after this election cycle is the discussion surrounding the construction of a new public safety building. The need for a new building deserves an in-depth and thorough investigation, with consideration of all available options, including but not limited to the economic feasibility of repair or remodeling of current facilities. My recent tour of the public safety facilities during our candidate orientation revealed issues to the primary structure that cannot be ignored. Our public safety servants deserve to work in an environment that is safe and secure.
4. What do you believe the future of Valdese should look like?
My desire is for Valdese to continue to be a known as one of the most family-friendly and safe cities in Western NC and a great place to raise a family. We need to offer top notch recreational facilities and programs and continue to seek ways to create a family oriented atmosphere, such as the already successful Family Friday Nights. These and other efforts will attract visitors and residents into our historic and beautiful town center and support and grow our local businesses.
5. With a state trail that will cross through town, how should the town council support the effort?
We are fortunate as a community to have the expertise of Friends of the Valdese Rec President, Beth Heile, who along with Representative Hugh Blackwell has been responsible for bringing the Wilderness Gateway State Trail from South Mountain State Park into Valdese and the beautiful new Valdese Lakeside Park. The council can continue to promote, educate and encourage local citizens to support this effort as the Gateway Trail, along with other local trail efforts, will be in its own right an economic stimulus with increased visitors and tax dollars pouring into our communities.
6. What do you think the town needs to do to attract new businesses and grow its tax base?
Not unique to Valdese has been the lack of available and affordable housing which directly affects new business opportunity and in turn a healthy tax base. As a member of the Valdese Planning Board we have attacked this issue head on by identifying opportunities to bring new private investment into our town with the construction of four new apartment buildings and one subdivision project for single family homes. These projects are all projected to be completed by Fall of 2022. I like the idea of the recently approved single-family housing stimulus program by the Morganton City Council which will offer incentives to developers to construct single family homes within the city limits. These and other business friendly ideas will encourage investment and help keep our user fees and tax rates affordable and low going into the future.