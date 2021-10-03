Voter registration ends on Friday

People who want to vote in the upcoming school board and municipal elections in Burke County have until the end of the week to get registered to do so.
Those already registered also can update their registration, if needed, during the week.
And the Burke County manager has made his intentions known that he plans to run for an election in 2022.
The regular voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 elections is Friday.
To register to vote in Burke County, a person has to be a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of the county at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
To update registration, a voter can use the registration application on the State Board’s website at ncsbe.gov to change any voting information, including name, address and party affiliation. The change notification has to be signed and sent to the Burke County Board of Elections by Friday, according to information from the State Board of Elections.
Updates to name, address and party affiliation must be signed, but can be provided by fax or email. A physical signature is not required, according to state election officials.
Any DMV customer can update their voter registration residential or mailing address and party affiliation through the DMV service. The service does not currently allow voters to change their name.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3FgzviS.
While the regular deadline to register to vote is Friday, people also will be able to register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.
2022 election announcements
Even though filing for 2022 election races won’t start until December, multiple people already have opened campaign committees.
And the field of candidates for the 2022 race for Burke County Clerk of Court continues to grow.
Bryan Steen, the current Burke County manager, opened a campaign committee Friday to run for Burke County Clerk of Court. Opening a campaign committee allows a candidate to take contributions and spend on their campaigns.
Steen, a Republican, has said he plans to retire as county manager at the end of 2022. He joins others who previously have opened campaign committees to run for Clerk of Court.
If they all file to run in December, Steen will face fellow Republicans Eric Duckworth, a current magistrate, and Crystal Carpenter, a current employee of the clerk of court, in a primary election.
Becky Weatherman, a Democrat, also has previously opened a campaign committee to run for the office.