Voter registration ends on Friday

People who want to vote in the upcoming school board and municipal elections in Burke County have until the end of the week to get registered to do so.

Those already registered also can update their registration, if needed, during the week.

And the Burke County manager has made his intentions known that he plans to run for an election in 2022.

The regular voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 elections is Friday.

To register to vote in Burke County, a person has to be a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of the county at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

To update registration, a voter can use the registration application on the State Board’s website at ncsbe.gov to change any voting information, including name, address and party affiliation. The change notification has to be signed and sent to the Burke County Board of Elections by Friday, according to information from the State Board of Elections.

Updates to name, address and party affiliation must be signed, but can be provided by fax or email. A physical signature is not required, according to state election officials.