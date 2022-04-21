Warren Daniel, Republican candidate for NC Senate District 46

Name: Warren Daniel

Seeking Office: NC Senate District 46

Party Affiliation: Republican

Age: 53

Profession: Attorney

Education: Freedom High School, United States Military Academy at West Point, UNC Law School

Family: Married with three adult children

Community Involvement: Member of Burkemont Baptist Church; Member of NC Sentencing Commission; past member of the NC Domestic Violence Commission

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. Do you believe the state should expand Medicaid? Why or why not?

I believe people need affordable options for healthcare. We have citizens that work very hard, but can’t afford health insurance. I would prefer that North Carolina submit an 1115 waiver to CMS that would allow us to design our own Medicaid healthcare program. The simple truth is that no hospital or physicians group wants to open and run exclusively on Medicaid. They simply can’t afford to do business without a mix of government and commercial payors. Medicaid was created in the 1960s. Our world has changed significantly over time, and we need the freedom to design a healthcare solution that meets the needs of North Carolina as it exists today and in the future.

4. What do you believe the legislature should do with the state’s surplus?

Continue to reduce the tax burden on the citizens of North Carolina, maintain a strong cash balance in the Rainy Day Fund, and for public school and community college construction needs.

5. What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the state and how do you plan to work with other legislators and the governor to address those issues?

There are many important issues facing our state. To name a few, we need to continue to advocate for policies that protect the lives of unborn children, that protect our Second Amendment rights, and that provide for secure elections. We need to continue ongoing efforts to deliver broadband to the rural areas of our state and to expand on our efforts to develop a 21st century workforce. Businesses across all industries are having difficulty finding and retaining skilled employees. We need to continue to look for ways to encourage young people to pursue a skill or trade that interests them and then train them for those job sectors both in high school and at the community college and college levels.

6. How do you feel about the current unemployment structure and how could it be improved?

The legal and financial structures of our unemployment system are sound, and as a result we have an unemployment trust fund surplus of over $3 billion. However, the Cooper administration needs to drastically improve its processing and delivery of unemployment benefits. This was most glaring during the pandemic, as the Department of Employment Security was unable to efficiently and effectively process increased unemployment claims. My office has received many requests for assistance with unpaid UI claims, as well as overpayments and underpayments. People sometimes spend dozens of hours on the phone waiting for assistance and without getting through. The General Assembly needs to thoroughly investigate why these failures occurred on the Governor’s watch, and take steps to require better customer service for our citizens when they are unemployed.

7. What qualifies you to be a state senator?

I have over 10 years of experience representing the people of Western North Carolina and finding ways to solve the problems they care about. I have a proven track record of reducing taxes on our citizens (especially for low to middle income taxpayers), so that families and small businesses can keep more of their hard-earned income. I have worked with my colleagues to bring key funding to WNC to improve our universities, community colleges, and state parks, and am proud of playing a key role in getting funding for a new National Guard Readiness Center and the Western NC School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton, which opens in the Fall of 2022. I will always strive to be a strong advocate for the people of Western North Carolina.