Ella Evans shifts gears in project to earn Gold Award

Like so many others, Ella Evans’ plans for 2020 were disrupted by COVID-19.
And, like so many others, the high school student made the best of her situation.
Evans’ designs on earning her Girl Scouts Gold Award had to shift locations from Guatemala to home, but the mission stayed intact and ended up being a success.
“My original plan for my Girl Scouts Gold Award involved traveling to a small village in Guatemala, Covadonga, with my church, First United Methodist, as a part of our health mission trip,” Evans said. “My gold award aimed to provide dental hygiene skills to marginalized people. Through working with my mentor, Nancy Ferguson Brown, I learned about the lack of dental health care in less developed regions and the extreme health effects that can occur later in life to people who do not take care of their dental hygiene. These include cancer, gum disease, and heart disease.
“In order to promote preventative health care methods and share these with the citizens of Covadonga, I put together over 200 dental hygiene kits with dental information in Spanish. My plan was to distribute these kits and teach dental hygiene classes to children daily in a day care program that our mission team was going to help staff, and also to teach their parents in the health clinic staffed by our mission team.”
Evans, who will be attending the N.C. School and Science and Mathematics in Raleigh this fall after previously attending Patton High School, said that in preparation for the mission trip, she and Ferguson Brown taught classes at Project Flower to educate parents about the importance of dental hygiene and how to make sure young children are taking care of their teeth.
But then, the plan was put on hold.
“The week before we were supposed to leave in March, we had to make the call to cancel the mission trip for this year,” Evans said. “In light of the global situation, it was decided that it was not safe to expose ourselves or the people of Covadonga to any disease we might catch while travelling. A few days after we canceled the trip, the United States instituted a global travel ban.”
While going to do work abroad was no longer an option, helping Evans’ local community was not. She reached out to see how she could help in the area and was able to alter her idea to fit Morganton.
“I decided to adapt my project to something that could be carried out in my own community,” Evans said. “I talked with the principal of Forest Hill Elementary School, (Nikki Costello), and discovered that she was taking food and supplies weekly to about 30 families. These families had been identified as in ‘extreme need.’ If the parents could not afford to feed their children, they undoubtedly could not buy necessary hygiene items that are critical to have, especially during this time.
“I updated my kits to include face masks, bars of soap, information regarding COVID-19 in both Spanish and English, as well as jump ropes and bubbles for the children to enjoy. I rode behind FHES' principal as she went on her weekly food distribution route, and provided each family with several kits in regard to how many family members lived in each household. While my project was not what I had originally planned, the looks on the children's faces when they received their toys and the gratitude from their parents lets me know that I was still able to make a large impact in my own community.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
