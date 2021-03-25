Employment remains stagnant in area

A year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported, Burke County’s unemployment rate has remained stagnant.
The county’s jobless rate for January was 5.7%, down from 5.8% in December, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
With a labor force of 40,479, a 5.7% jobless rate means 2,315 are still looking for work.
In January 2020, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.
None of the counties in the Unifour area have seen their unemployment rates return to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to commerce data.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area had a jobless rate of 5.8% in January, down from 6% in December. During the same time in 2020, the area’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.
The commerce department reported the trade, transportation and utilities sector in the metro area lost 600 jobs between December and January. The leisure and hospitality sector and the government sector both lost 300 jobs over the period, while the manufacturing sector, the financial activities sector, the professional and business services sector and the education and health services sector all each lost 100 jobs over the period.
The only sector in the metro area to gain jobs during the month was the mining, logging and construction sector with 100 jobs, according to the commerce department.
The commerce Department said the state saw a net loss of 3,200 jobs in January amid cold weather and a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak. The unemployment rate declined alongside a decrease in labor force participation, it said.
While job openings have returned to pre-pandemic levels, the number of employed in the state has yet to fully recover, the department said. It said business contacts surveyed by the Richmond Fed expect conditions in the Carolinas to improve over the next six months.
In the meantime, there are jobs available in Burke County.
The employer in the county with the most jobs available is Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge with 176 job openings.
Bimbo Bakeries in Valdese has 34 openings and there are 26 openings at Food Lion stores in Burke County, according to NCWorks.gov. Carrols Corp., which operates Burger King, has 14 openings and O’Reilly Auto Parts has 17 openings in the county.
The city of Morganton has 14 job openings, while the county has 12 openings, the school system has 11 openings and Western Piedmont Community College has 15 openings. The state Department of Health and Human Services has multiple openings in the county as well.