Employment remains stagnant in area

A year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported, Burke County’s unemployment rate has remained stagnant.

The county’s jobless rate for January was 5.7%, down from 5.8% in December, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With a labor force of 40,479, a 5.7% jobless rate means 2,315 are still looking for work.

In January 2020, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

None of the counties in the Unifour area have seen their unemployment rates return to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to commerce data.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area had a jobless rate of 5.8% in January, down from 6% in December. During the same time in 2020, the area’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commerce department reported the trade, transportation and utilities sector in the metro area lost 600 jobs between December and January. The leisure and hospitality sector and the government sector both lost 300 jobs over the period, while the manufacturing sector, the financial activities sector, the professional and business services sector and the education and health services sector all each lost 100 jobs over the period.