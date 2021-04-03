Everyone can be vaccinated starting Wednesday

Burke County added 35 new COVID-19 cases over four days.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,735 cases of the virus on Friday, up from 6,700 total cases on Monday.

The next update to the county COVID-19 dashboard and release of new cases will be Monday, according to the health department.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 220 active cases of the virus Friday, up from 216 active cases on Wednesday, and five people hospitalized due to the virus, up from two on Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 147 deaths due to the virus.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard was last updated on Thursday and showed five people hospitalized, but none of them were in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also showed 28 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new cases on Thursday for a total of 916,159 COVID-19 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 4.4%. It also reported 985 people throughout the state hospitalized and a total of 12,136 deaths in the state due to the virus.