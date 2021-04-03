Everyone can be vaccinated starting Wednesday

Burke County added 35 new COVID-19 cases over four days.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,735 cases of the virus on Friday, up from 6,700 total cases on Monday.
The next update to the county COVID-19 dashboard and release of new cases will be Monday, according to the health department.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 220 active cases of the virus Friday, up from 216 active cases on Wednesday, and five people hospitalized due to the virus, up from two on Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 147 deaths due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard was last updated on Thursday and showed five people hospitalized, but none of them were in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also showed 28 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new cases on Thursday for a total of 916,159 COVID-19 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 4.4%. It also reported 985 people throughout the state hospitalized and a total of 12,136 deaths in the state due to the virus.
NCDHHS reported Thursday that its next update of outbreaks of the virus at congregate living facilities such as nursing homes will be Tuesday. In the last report, Burke County had three facilities with outbreaks of the virus.
Vaccines
Also on Thursday, NCDHHS reported 22,185 people in Burke County (24.5% of the population) have been partially vaccinated, while 15,253 people (16.9% of the population) are fully vaccinated.
Starting Wednesday, the state moves into the next phase of vaccination, which is anyone 16 years old or older.
Earlier this week, Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said the vaccination team is planning a large vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17 starting at 8 a.m. at Freedom High School. The clinic will have 3,300 vaccination spots available, she said.
McLeod said the Saturday clinic will allow those who can’t get away from work during the week to get a vaccine.
People in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County. Vaccines are free to all individuals, even those without insurance.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are multiple local pharmacies offering the vaccine.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose) and the Moderna vaccine (two doses) available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.