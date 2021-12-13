Biden's blindness on Ukraine fits US pattern

For China, the red line runs through Taiwan. The same administration that feels threatened by a Chinese naval base 6,000 miles away from our soil has vowed to defend Taiwan should China attack it — even though Taiwan, just 100 miles off the Chinese coast, is emphatically regarded as sovereign territory by Beijing.

China has long tolerated the island’s de facto independence while making clear it would not tolerate any assertion of formal independence. Lately, it has made a conspicuous show of might, flying warplanes through Taiwan’s air defense zone.

American politicians treat these demonstrations as harbingers of aggression, when their purpose is to deter rash action by Taiwan. China is not itching to use military force. It is desperate to avoid it. But hawks in Congress feed its fears by urging Biden to declare that he would go to war for Taiwan.

Then there is Iran. President Donald Trump reneged on his predecessor’s nuclear deal, eventually inducing Tehran to resume activities the agreement forbade. Biden wants Iran to return to compliance but has kept the sanctions imposed by Trump. Iran can’t rely on Washington to honor a renewed accord, though, because any Republican president would discard it.