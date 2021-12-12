Prisons share blame for cellphones in the cellblock

You can still send letters and cards without paying a king’s ransom, but probably not for long. In October, North Carolina began outsourcing prison mail service to Maryland-based TextBehind, which scans correspondence sent to inmates and provides photocopies that will be delivered to them in lieu of the original documents. Prison officials say the process will keep paper coated with drugs like liquid fentanyl out of cellblocks.

As for phones, their presence poses considerable security risks. Inmates with gang ties can coordinate crimes outside prison walls, order attacks on rivals and arrange help with escape attempts.

Most wardens come from corrections, criminal justice and military backgrounds. If any majored in economics, they’d know enough about black markets and supply and demand curves to tell their chains of command that prison price gouging is at cross purposes with efforts to root out contraband.

From the file in a cake to the cellphone wedged inside a lumpy basketball, smuggling forbidden goods behind bars is nothing new. But when a dollar-store nail file sells for a 500% markup in the prison commissary, it’s getting harder to tell the “good guys” and “bad guys” apart.

