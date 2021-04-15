Families can still apply for relief payment

Those still wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can get one Saturday at a vaccination event in Burke County.
And those families with children who didn’t receive a coronavirus relief payment in the fall can still apply.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it is working with the N.C. Department of Revenue to share information about the 2020 NC Extra Credit Grant.
The department said most families with children in the state received an automatic $335 coronavirus relief payment to help with virtual schooling and childcare costs.
Eligible families who did not receive the $335 check have another chance to apply through May 31. Those who have already received the $335 grant are not eligible to re-apply, according to NCDHHS.
The $335 payments are for people with a dependent child who was 16 years old or younger at the end of 2019, according to NCDHHS.
Those who did not file a 2019 state tax return because their gross income for 2019 did not exceed the state’s filing requirements for filing status (generally $10,000 per year for those who are single and $20,000 per year for those married), may still be eligible for the $335 payment if they apply by May 31.
NCDHHS said it is encouraging families who have not done so already to take action before May 31 to receive a payment.
Go to www.ncdor.gov/extracredit for details and to apply. A video at https://bit.ly/3wXG4SZ explains eligibility and the short application process.
Vaccination clinic
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at the clinic and it will be open to ages 16 and older.
The clinic will be held in the auxiliary gym at Freedom High School. The school is located at 511 Independence Blvd., Morganton.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit online at www.chsbr.org/vaccine.
Anyone seeking a vaccine does not have to be a resident of Burke County. The vaccine is free and no insurance or identification is required, the Burke County Health Department says.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed Thursday that 19,473 people in Burke County (21.5% of the population) have been fully vaccinated, while another 23,714 people (26.2% of the population) are partially vaccinated.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 259 active cases on Thursday, up from 250 active cases on Wednesday, with eight people hospitalized. The county has reported 150 deaths due to the virus since the first case was reported in March 2020.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard showed seven people hospitalized on Thursday and 37 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
NCDHHS reported 2,434 new cases, with a daily percent positive rate of 5.1%, and 1,020 people hospitalized due to the virus throughout the state on Thursday. The state has reported a total of 12,359 COVID-19 deaths, up from 12,325 deaths on Wednesday.
Other vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccines were created to prevent people from dying from the virus or keep them from becoming so sick they have to be hospitalized, say health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines work with the immune system so the body will be ready to fight the virus if the person is exposed to it.
In addition to the health department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, vaccines can be administered by:
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton also is now offering the vaccine. To make an appointment, visit www.ingles-markets.com/vaccinations/main.php.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton—Phone number is 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese—Phone number is 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel—Phone number is 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton—Phone number is 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring—Phone number is 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health—Burke in Morganton—Phone number is 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton—Phone number is 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s—Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash hands frequently—for a while until more people receive the vaccine.