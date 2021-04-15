Families can still apply for relief payment

Those still wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can get one Saturday at a vaccination event in Burke County.

And those families with children who didn’t receive a coronavirus relief payment in the fall can still apply.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it is working with the N.C. Department of Revenue to share information about the 2020 NC Extra Credit Grant.

The department said most families with children in the state received an automatic $335 coronavirus relief payment to help with virtual schooling and childcare costs.

Eligible families who did not receive the $335 check have another chance to apply through May 31. Those who have already received the $335 grant are not eligible to re-apply, according to NCDHHS.

The $335 payments are for people with a dependent child who was 16 years old or younger at the end of 2019, according to NCDHHS.

Those who did not file a 2019 state tax return because their gross income for 2019 did not exceed the state’s filing requirements for filing status (generally $10,000 per year for those who are single and $20,000 per year for those married), may still be eligible for the $335 payment if they apply by May 31.