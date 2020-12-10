Fatal wreck reported near downtown Morganton; another victim to be airlifted to hospital

One person was killed and other serious injuries were reported in a single-vehicle wreck near downtown Morganton on Thursday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wreck occurred on U.S. 70 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Center and Tennessee streets. All four lanes of U.S. 70 in the block between Center and Tennessee streets have been shut down as first responders attend to victims, according to Capt. Jason Whisnant with Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS is arranging a landing zone for victims to be airlifted to an area hospital, Whisnant said.

News Herald reporters are on scene and more information on this developing story will be published when it becomes available.