You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys home, sends woman to hospital
0 comments
breaking promotion top story

Fire destroys home, sends woman to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
News Herald logo

Fire destroyed a home in Burke County and sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning.

Cecil Huffman, deputy fire marshal for Burke County, said 10 fire departments responded to the blaze on Miller Bridge Road in the George Hildebrand community about 6:30 a.m. When the first firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.

A woman was able to make it out of the house but did suffer some smoke inhalation, Huffman said. Burke County EMS transported her to a local hospital.

As of around noon Monday, the fire at the large, rock-and-wood home was still under investigation, Huffman said. He said the house was destroyed.

The house was valued at nearly $300,000, according to county land records.

Huffman said fire departments from George Hildebran, South Mountains, Enola, Lovelady, Icard, Salem, Drexel, Triple Community, Long View and Cookeville responded, along with Burke County EMS and Burke REACT.

The story will be updated as more information about the fire is released.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood slowly re-opens amid global crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert