Fire destroys home, sends woman to hospital

Fire destroyed a home in Burke County and sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning.
Cecil Huffman, deputy fire marshal for Burke County, said 10 fire departments responded to the blaze on Miller Bridge Road in the George Hildebrand community about 6:30 a.m. When the first firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.
A woman was able to make it out of the house but did suffer some smoke inhalation, Huffman said. Burke County EMS transported her to a local hospital.
As of around noon Monday, the fire at the large, rock-and-wood home was still under investigation, Huffman said. He said the house was destroyed.
The house was valued at nearly $300,000, according to county land records.
Huffman said fire departments from George Hildebran, South Mountains, Enola, Lovelady, Icard, Salem, Drexel, Triple Community, Long View and Cookeville responded, along with Burke County EMS and Burke REACT.
The story will be updated as more information about the fire is released.
