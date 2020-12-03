First COVID-19 vaccine expected before Christmas

Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said North Carolina is hitting new records with the virus, including hospitalizations.

“I am very worried,” she said during a briefing on Thursday.

She said in just 11 months, COVID-19 has killed three times the number of people who died from the flu in the last decade.

Burke County health officials are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine this year, saying it’s as important to reduce flu cases as it is COVID-19 in the area.

Cohen implored people to take the measures they know works at slowing the spread of COVID-19, which is wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet distance from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer.

The secretary also said that the state is expecting to get its initial 85,000-dose allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December.

She said the initial allotment will go to health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities. She said not all hospitals in the state will receive the initial vaccine.

Cohen said by the second week, she anticipates the state will get more doses from Pfizer as well as the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to get the vaccine to more people.