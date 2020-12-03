First COVID-19 vaccine expected before Christmas

Burke County saw another 34 cases of COVID-19 added to its total on Thursday, and 15 people were hospitalized due to the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,396 cases Thursday, up from 4,362 cases Wednesday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department daily briefings, showed 906 active cases. The county has previously reported 67 deaths due to the virus.
The virus has hit the age groups of those typically in the workforce in the county, according to the dashboard. By groups, the counts are:
- Ages 20 to 29: 682 cases.
- Ages 30 to 39: 743 cases.
- Ages 40 to 49: 682 cases.
- Ages 50 to 59: 681 cases.
- Ages 60 to 69: 454 cases.
While older populations haven’t been infected by the virus at the same rate, the effects from it are more serious.
The 70 to 79 age group has had 322 cases, and the population 80 years and older has had 201 cases.
Those age groups that have made up the majority of deaths from the virus in the county. More than 50 of the deaths have been those 70 years old or above, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.
Worrying trend
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the state saw 5,637 new cases of COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, for a total of 377,231 cases Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 10.1%. The state also reported 2,101 people are hospitalized. It also reported 44 new deaths for a total of 5,410 deaths, up from 5,366 deaths on Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, said North Carolina is hitting new records with the virus, including hospitalizations.
“I am very worried,” she said during a briefing on Thursday.
She said in just 11 months, COVID-19 has killed three times the number of people who died from the flu in the last decade.
Burke County health officials are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine this year, saying it’s as important to reduce flu cases as it is COVID-19 in the area.
Cohen implored people to take the measures they know works at slowing the spread of COVID-19, which is wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet distance from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer.
The secretary also said that the state is expecting to get its initial 85,000-dose allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December.
She said the initial allotment will go to health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities. She said not all hospitals in the state will receive the initial vaccine.
Cohen said by the second week, she anticipates the state will get more doses from Pfizer as well as the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to get the vaccine to more people.
Easing fears
In talking about the vaccine, Cohen appeared to try to alleviate fear about it, saying while vaccines were developed quickly, corners were not cut. The vaccines had to go through the same thorough testing and trials that other vaccines have to.
As a reminder, face coverings are required in all indoor settings where non-household members are present, and outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Face coverings also are required when exercising at gyms and fitness facilities. At restaurants, face coverings are required at tables unless someone is actively eating or drinking.
Retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must put an employee at each public entrance to enforce face covering and maximum capacity requirements.
Law enforcement can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. A violation is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and could result in a fine up to $1,000 or active punishment.
On Thursday, the Burke County Health Department said it will not be doing any COVID-19 testing from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 due to the Christmas holiday. Testing will resume Monday, Jan. 4.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
