Five more COVID-19 deaths, cases reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Burke County, and an outbreak at another nursing home, as well as 73 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said the five deaths were all COVID-19-related, bringing the county's total deaths to 120. It said one of the people was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and one was in their 90s. The five were in the hospital before later dying from COVID-related complications, the health department reported Friday.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 8,588 cases on Friday, up from 8,515 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, showed 1,208 active cases on Friday. It also showed 15 people in the county were hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 115 deaths from COVID-19. The five reported deaths brings the total to 120 in the county.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard had not been updated on Friday afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Friday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Valdese Elementary School remains on the list with three children and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard also remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College remains on the list with a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility, is new on the list with five total cases, four of which are residents and one is a staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel cases have 26 cases, with 17 residents and nine staff members infected with the virus. One resident has died at the facility due to the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has nine total cases, with two residents and seven staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 42 cases, with 34 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported four residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Friday showed it currently has five residents infected with the virus but no staff members infected. It lists a total of 104 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has 132 total cases, with 29 residents and 103 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has 14 active cases of the virus among inmates, up from eight cases on Wednesday. The department has started vaccinating inmates and staff at state prisons.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,959 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state on Friday for a daily percent positive rate of 8.7% and a total of 746,459 cases since March. It also reported 3,048 people were hospitalized on Friday and 9,157 who have died, up from 9,046 deaths on Thursday.
NCHHS reported Friday that 7,731 vaccinations have been given in Burke County, with 1,300 people receiving both doses of the vaccine.
The health department said it and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge were notified they will receive a reduced shipment of vaccines each week for the next three weeks. It is receiving 200 doses, while the health care system will receive 500 doses, the department said.
The health department is asking for patience from the community in receiving the vaccine.
Those 65 years old or older who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine should call the Community Vaccine Call Center to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
The health department says those calling for an appointment should keep calling until they get through to make an appointment.
To find your vaccine group, visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.