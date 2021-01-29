Five more COVID-19 deaths, cases reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Burke County, and an outbreak at another nursing home, as well as 73 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday.

The Burke County Health Department said the five deaths were all COVID-19-related, bringing the county's total deaths to 120. It said one of the people was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and one was in their 90s. The five were in the hospital before later dying from COVID-related complications, the health department reported Friday.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The health department also reported a total of 8,588 cases on Friday, up from 8,515 cases on Thursday.