Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Four more people have died from COVID-19, the Burke County Health Department reported Tuesday.
And the health department has reported 263 cases of the virus since Sunday and 29 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The latest deaths reported were the 83rd, 84th, 85th and 86th in Burke County related to COVID-19.
The department said the four deaths were COVID-19-related and two of the people who died were hospitalized and two were not.
The health department said two of the people were in their 80s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 100s.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The department also reported a total of 6,814 positive cases on Tuesday and 6,617 cases on Monday, up from 6,551 cases on Sunday.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the department’s daily briefings, showed 1,337 active cases. The dashboard shows a sharp increase of close contact spread at 66.6% of all positive cases in Burke.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard on Tuesday showed there were 30 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, with six of those patients in its Intensive Care Unit.
Cases are continuing upward throughout the state as well.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,285 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 575,396 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 16.2%. On Monday, the state reported that 487,090 of the total cases are presumed to be recovered.
NCDHHS also reported 3,781 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus and a total of 6,996 dead since COVID-19 made its way into the state 10 months ago.
The Burke County Health Department said Monday that it will release information on Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan as soon as it can.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the health department, said on Tuesday that Burke County has received 300 doses of the vaccine and is on track to finish administering them by Friday.
The department still is working through Phase 1a vaccinations, and has received a limited amount of the vaccine, according to a public service announcement from the health department.
Phase 1a allows vaccine administrators to vaccinate health care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19, those working directly in areas where patients with COVID-19 receive care, those who perform procedures on patients with COVID-19 and those who handle the bodies of people who have died from the virus.
Phase 1b will be split up into three groups, divided by the following:
Group 1: People 75-years-old and older.
Group 2: Patient-facing direct health care workers who weren’t vaccinated in Phase 1a, and essential front line workers older than 50-years-old.
Group 3: All other patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and essential front line workers of any age.
Moore said nursing homes have signed themselves up through the CVS and Walgreens administration for the vaccine and as the health department reaches out to the nursing homes, group homes and assisted livings who may not have signed up, the department is getting the information in this week to see if it can vaccinate at those places as the week goes on.
The health department has said there is no need for people to continue calling the health department to ask about vaccine or to make an appointment. It said the department will be pushing out information about the next group of vaccinations as soon as Phase 1a is finished and it receives additional vaccine doses.
As a reminder, face coverings still are mandatory any time someone is gathering indoors with people who do not live with them, per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The modified stay-at-home order remains in effect and requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people. At any gathering, people must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.