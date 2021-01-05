Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

Four more people have died from COVID-19, the Burke County Health Department reported Tuesday.

And the health department has reported 263 cases of the virus since Sunday and 29 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The latest deaths reported were the 83rd, 84th, 85th and 86th in Burke County related to COVID-19.

The department said the four deaths were COVID-19-related and two of the people who died were hospitalized and two were not.

The health department said two of the people were in their 80s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 100s.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”