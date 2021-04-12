Golden LEAF grant to benefit companies through The Industrial Commons

An organization in Burke County that supports industry will use a $500,000 grant from Golden LEAF Foundation to further its mission.
The Industrial Commons will use the half-million dollar Community-Based Grants Initiative to help small to midsize textile and furniture manufacturers be more resilient and profitable, according to information from Golden LEAF.
Sara Chester, co-executive director of The Industrial Commons, said the grant will be used to support its enterprise material return and its skilled training programs, which are a sewing training program and an upholstery training program that supports local textile and furniture companies. The Industrial Commons is in the former Carolina Shoe facility on Hopewell Road.
Chester said the grant was twofold: to launch these training programs and then to support the growth of Material Return, which is the organization’s enterprise effort to create a circular economy in the region.
Material Return is one of the businesses The Industrial Commons is incubating, Chester said.
“Circularity is kind of like the next phase beyond recycling,” Chester said. “So instead of just recycling, we’re able to take waste and turn it back into a new yarn.”
The idea is to pick up material waste from a company, create new yarn from it and return it to the company, she said.
It’s a project The Industrial Commons has been working on for about two years, Chester said.
“Our hope is for Material Return to become the go-to place in the U.S. for customized circularity for brands and manufacturers, while honoring the workers in our region to increase locally rooted wealth in our community,” says the Material Return's website at thematerialreturn.com.
Companies such as Valdese Weavers, Meridian, DeFeet and Kellex are among the 15 companies the Material Returns works with so far, according to the organization.
“We were honored to be grantees of the Golden LEAF Foundation, and especially to be grantees alongside (Drexel) and Western Piedmont (Community College), and it meant a lot to us,” Chester said. “We're very thankful to all of our staff who helped make all these projects possible.”
The Industrial Commons project was just one of those that received grants totaling $15.2 million from Golden LEAF's board of directors’ latest funding through the Community-Based Grant Initiative in the Northwest Prosperity Zone, as well as the Economic Catalyst Program, Open Grants Program and Disaster Recovery Grant Program.
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in the state’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation, the organization says.