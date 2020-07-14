Gov. announces pause on reopening; Burke adds COVID-19 cases

As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the state, as well as Burke County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced he is pausing his Phase 2 reopening of the state that was set to expire Friday.

Cooper said Tuesday that Phase 2 will remain paused for three more weeks until Aug. 7.

“As we continue to see rising case numbers and hospitalizations, we will stay in Safer At Home Phase 2 for three more weeks,” said Gov. Cooper. “Our re-opening priority is the school building doors, and in order for that to happen we have to work to stabilize our virus trends.”

Cooper also released plans on Tuesday for reopening schools in the fall.

The state reported 1,956 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. It had a total of 89,484 positive cases on Tuesday, up from 87,528 positive cases on Monday.

Of the total cases, the state reported this week there are 67,124 people presumed to be recovered from the virus. The state also reported 1,109 hospitalized throughout North Carolina and 1,552 deaths associated with the virus as of Tuesday.

Burke County reported 1,248 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 1,232 on Monday. Of the 1,248 cases, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard is reporting that 966 people have recovered. It says there are six people hospitalized and the county has previously reported 21 deaths associated with the virus.

The Burke County Health Department said for residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), it is better to wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.