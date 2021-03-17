Governors evade sunshine laws to keep records from public

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state’s top public records official, said he agrees that a governor needs the freedom to seek a range of opinions. But he said the interpretation of the 1997 court decision has become too broad, sweeping up nearly all information a governor wants to keep secret.

In New Jersey, the pandemic has given the governor another way to deny records requests. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has said his administration is dedicated to transparency, but the governor’s office also has blocked multiple requests for information.

It rejected the AP’s email request on the grounds it was “overbroad,” a kind of catch-all denial under the state’s Open Public Records Act. It also cited the 2005 Emergency Health Powers Act, which dates to Hurricane Katrina and says reports and other records made during an emergency are not considered public. The state has been under such an order for a year because of the pandemic.

Murphy used the Katrina-era law to deny AP’s request for reports to the governor’s office on hospital and nursing home capacity. Other news organizations say they have been denied on the same grounds. That includes The USA Today Network, which operates across New Jersey and had sought records showing how the state managed protective gear.