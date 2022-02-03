Graduation rates remain steady in Burke County despite nationwide drop

“We have rehired nine retired teachers plus we have retired teachers on our substitute list that are doing additional duties to lead the small group interventions,” she said.

She added that administration officials will make more hires and roll out more specific plans on these programs later in the semester.

When asked why BCPS is just now making these additional hires almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Shuffler pointed to a variety of factors contributing to delays. She cited a district-wide hiring freeze in 2020 as well as anticipated budget shortfalls. She also said much of the additional funding that will be used to hire extra teachers comes from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief provisions of the American Rescue Plan and was not available until June of 2021. Finally, she pointed to the constantly changing nature of the day-to-day realities of new outbreaks, variants and CDC recommendations that have made it difficult to implement long-term plans.

“It has been a slow and deliberate process because of the uncertainties and unknowns of COVID, as well as the ups and downs and spikes we’ve seen,” she said.