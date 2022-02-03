Graduation rates remain steady in Burke County despite nationwide drop

The graduation rate for the Burke County Public Schools has remained nearly steady according to the most recent data provided by the school system. This is despite a trend in the national graduation rates last year, according to a recent Associated Press story.
Among the 26 states providing information for analysis to Chalkbeat, 20 states saw a decrease in graduation rates, in some cases by more than two percentage points. Challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are considered to be the most significant cause of this new trend in graduation rates.
Despite these national statistics, graduation rates for BCPS remained nearly steady in 2021, dropping from 91.7% in 2020 to 91.3%. Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public information officer, credits the Student Services Department, created in 2017, with helping the district stave off the national trend.
“Dr. Mike Swan was the first director of student services and now that he is the superintendent, he has continued to make serving students and preparing them for graduation and workforce development a priority,” Shuffler said. “The department brings together school counselors, social workers, nurses and resource officers to provide a variety of support and interventions that are designed to enhance and nurture the overall well-being of our students.”
Shuffler also credits programs started in the wake of the pandemic with helping BCPS graduation rates remain steady. According to Shuffler, middle and high schools are building in 40 minutes into each day’s schedule of what is called “What I Need” time. This time is set aside for remediation and intervention in academics and exploration of interests. Shuffler said that flexibility is built into this program allowing teachers the flexibility needed to address the needs and concerns of students.
BCPS also has transitioned Jennifer Hawkins into a new position coordinating the districts Multi-Tiered System of Support program (MTSS).
MTSS is designed to promote student achievement through research based academic practices and coordinated mental health support, Shuffler said. For example, as part of its MTSS program, East Burke Middle School has converted one of its classrooms into the “mindfulness room.” In the mindfulness room, students engage in yoga, mindfulness or other relaxation techniques in a calming environment.
Shuffler said that BCPS administrators are also working to put new programs into place they hope will help Burke County to continue to resist national trends in graduation rates. She said this semester will see significant increases in the number of students involved in peer tutoring, after school interventions, small group interventions and peer listening sessions. Burke County also is hiring additional certified staff to focus on these new initiatives.
“We have rehired nine retired teachers plus we have retired teachers on our substitute list that are doing additional duties to lead the small group interventions,” she said.
She added that administration officials will make more hires and roll out more specific plans on these programs later in the semester.
When asked why BCPS is just now making these additional hires almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Shuffler pointed to a variety of factors contributing to delays. She cited a district-wide hiring freeze in 2020 as well as anticipated budget shortfalls. She also said much of the additional funding that will be used to hire extra teachers comes from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief provisions of the American Rescue Plan and was not available until June of 2021. Finally, she pointed to the constantly changing nature of the day-to-day realities of new outbreaks, variants and CDC recommendations that have made it difficult to implement long-term plans.
“It has been a slow and deliberate process because of the uncertainties and unknowns of COVID, as well as the ups and downs and spikes we’ve seen,” she said.
The Associated Press story said most research suggests that the nationwide downward trends in graduation may continue for the next several years. However, Shuffler said BCPS administrators do not anticipate a significant decline in graduation rates in Burke County.