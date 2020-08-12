Greenway Pizza opens its doors to customers

Opening day finally arrived Wednesday for Greenway Pizza, the new eatery located at 520 N. Green St. in Morganton that has been in the works for several months.
Owned by the Sciacca family, the pizzeria announced its opening on Facebook after showing in previous days photographs of the family inside the new restaurant and homemade menu items and ingredients like meatballs, mozzarella cheese and cannoli.
“If you stop in and see us, we would love to hear your feedback,” the post read.
The Greenway Pizza Facebook page also has shared pictures of its signature pie, the Greenway, which has pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers and black olives, according to a menu. Other specialty pizzas include Meat Lovers, Hawaiian, White, Veggie, Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Taco, Chicken Bruschetta, the Sicilian and Grandma’s.
Other items on the menu include four variations of stromboli; four types of calzones; appetizers; soups and salads; cold sub sandwiches; hot sub sandwiches; classic dinners like baked ziti, homemade lasagna, stuffed shells, manicotti, ravioli, spaghetti and more; “chef’s best” dinners like fettucine alfredo, calamari marinara, linguini, veal and more; and side dishes.
Francine Sciacca, one of the family owners of Greenway Pizza, told The News Herald in March that the pizzeria will be a full-service, family-style restaurant with sit-down, takeout and delivery service. The restaurant will make all of its own food with nothing pre-made.
Her husband, Salvatore, is a native Sicilian who has been in the restaurant business for 45 years, and their son, also named Salvatore, has been in the food service industry for about 10 years, she said. The family previously lived in Florida, but they now are Morganton residents with their move to North Carolina decades in the making following stops in New York and Pennsylvania, as well.
For more information about Greenway Pizza on Facebook, go to bit.ly/2CkZLfX. To contact the pizzeria by phone, dial 828-475-7499.
