Greenway Transportation cancels services Thursday due to expected winter weather
Greenway Transportation cancels services Thursday due to expected winter weather

  Updated
Greenway Public Transportation
Photo by Will Mueller

Greenway Public Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon its buses and vans will not run Thursday due to expected inclement winter weather.

All services – including fixed route and van service – will not operate, Greenway announced.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the service said. “Please stay safe.”

Weather forecasts are calling for an ice storm for the Burke County area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook associated with the event that warns of potentially perilous conditions starting Wednesday night and lasting through Friday morning.

Thursday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 100% chance of freezing rain and rain before 10 a.m., then a 90% chance of rain showers. Some thunder also will be possible. The high temperature for the day will be near 38 degrees.

Foothills Action Network forecasts 0.15 to 0.25 inches of total ice accretion during the wintry weather for the majority of Burke County, with the northeastern portion of Burke near the Caldwell County line falling into a range of 0.25-plus inches.

Visit mygreenway.org website for more information, including rider alerts.

Rider alerts can be found at www.mygreenway.org/Blog.

