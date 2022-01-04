Grow herbs indoors for year-round enjoyment

Select containers with drainage holes or reduce maintenance and increase success with self-watering containers like Viva self-watering planters. Just fill the water reservoir that gradually releases water into the soil for the plants to use. You will need to water less often.

Fill the container with a well-drained quality potting mix. Many contain a slow-release fertilizer, providing weeks or even several months of nutrients for your plants. Just check the label for details and adjust fertilization as needed.

Water the containers thoroughly whenever the top inch of soil is dry. Pour off excess water so the plant does not sit in the excess and succumb to root rot. Or place pebbles in the tray to elevate the pot above any water that collects in the saucer or tray. This means less work for you and better growing conditions for the plant.

Incorporate a slow-release fertilizer or use a dilute solution of any indoor houseplant fertilizer once the nutrients in the potting mix are spent. Follow label directions and do not overdo as too much fertilizer can harm your plants.