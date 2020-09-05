Hallway exercises help residents keep fit during COVID

The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sweltering summer heat left the residents and staff at Morganton’s Grace Ridge Retirement Community with a quandary.
How could the residents get in some physical activity to maintain fitness while staying safe?
According to information from Grace Ridge, COVID-19 has limited social interaction between residents for the foreseeable future, including classes and other communal activities.
But Wellness Manager Kelli Huggins came up with other solutions to provide several options for safe ways for the residents to exercise and remain engaged, Grace Ridge said.
The retirement community said Huggins has been hard at work since the pandemic began to ensure residents have outlets for staying active. She created an entirely new fitness program that fits within the limitations of COVID-19.
In the spring, residents stepped onto their balconies for some fresh air, a view, and to partake in an exercise class led by Huggins. Equipped with a megaphone, she taught the classes in the parking lot of the community. She also created instructional exercise videos so residents can participate in fitness classes within their apartment homes.
“I focus on different muscle groups each week,” said Huggins in a release. “I provide an overall body workout, focusing on strength, balance, cardio, endurance and range of motion.”
And now, come summertime, Huggins and the personal trainer from Blue Ridge HealthCare System’s Phifer Wellness Center, Kirk Williams, have been conducting exercises in the facility’s hallways, and the activities have been a hit, Grace Ridge said.
There are eight to 10 classes a week, which last for 30 minutes and average eight residents in each class.
Grace Ridge said resident Ruth McNeely participates weekly in the hallway exercises and says staying active is one of the best things you can do for your health.
“I’m a big believer in the saying, ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it,’” McNeely said in the release.
She also meets with a friend and walks 30 minutes every day.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seniors who regularly exercise are at lower risk for high blood pressure, colon cancer and diabetes.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald.
