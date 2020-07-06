Health officials remind residents of mask requirement

Burke County’s total of positive COVID-19 cases increased over the Fourth of July weekend but by how much depends on where you look for the numbers.

The county sent a briefing on Monday saying the total number of positive cases is at 1,093, which is up from 1,076 on Friday.

However, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard says Burke County’s number of positive cases was 1,110 on Monday.

Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said the discrepancy in the case numbers may be because tests conducted at other places were reported to the state but have not been reported to the county yet.

Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard was reporting on Monday that 836 of the total positive cases have recovered and there are currently seven people in the county hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 20 deaths associated with the virus.

Of the total positive cases in Burke County, 677 are between the ages of 20 to 49, according to the county dashboard. The cases reported in ages below 20 are 154, according to the dashboard.

NCDHHS also reported Monday there were 74,529 positive cases across the state, with 1,398 deaths associated with the virus and 982 people who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the state reported its highest one-day number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases at 2,099 since April.

County health officials said in a briefing Monday that it is important for all residents to know that if they have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19-positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering) then it is better to wait four to seven days from being exposed before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.