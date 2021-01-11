Health system to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic by appointments only

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in partnership with Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County Health Department will hold its first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday by appointment only for residents falling into Phase 1B.

People eligible to receive the free vaccine this week must meet criteria for Phase 1A or 1B, Group 1 which falls into one of these categories:

Phase 1A:

1. If you are a health care worker critical to caring for patients with COVID-19

2. If you are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure based on work duties or work in health care areas where COVID-19 could be present such as:

Dental hygienists/dentists

EMT/paramedic

Health care students

Morticians/funeral home staff

Pharmacists

Emergency preparedness workers

Environmental services staff

Home health workers

Personal care aids

Phase 1B, Group 1:

If you are 75 years or older

The vaccine allocations are based on the delivery of a certain number of weekly doses so vaccines will be given by appointment only.