Health system to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic by appointments only

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in partnership with Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County Health Department will hold its first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday by appointment only for residents falling into Phase 1B.
People eligible to receive the free vaccine this week must meet criteria for Phase 1A or 1B, Group 1 which falls into one of these categories:
Phase 1A:
1. If you are a health care worker critical to caring for patients with COVID-19
2. If you are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure based on work duties or work in health care areas where COVID-19 could be present such as:
- Dental hygienists/dentists
- EMT/paramedic
- Health care students
- Morticians/funeral home staff
- Pharmacists
- Emergency preparedness workers
- Environmental services staff
- Home health workers
- Personal care aids
Phase 1B, Group 1:
- If you are 75 years or older
The vaccine allocations are based on the delivery of a certain number of weekly doses so vaccines will be given by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 828-580-6147. Due to availability, CHS Blue Ridge will only be able to schedule appointments one week at a time.
“We are asking for the public to be patient as we work through delivery schedules and eligibility,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “We are very pleased to be able to deliver this life saving vaccine to the public.”
CHS Blue Ridge is working with the local and state officials on the next step in defeating the virus. Those eligible in the next phase of vaccines will include:
Phase 1B, Group 1:
- If you are 75 years or older
Phase 1B, Group 2:
- Health care workers and front-line essential workers 50-plus defined as first responders (firefighters, police); education (teachers, support staff, day care); manufacturing; corrections workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; food and agriculture; U.S. postal workers
Phase 1B, Group 3:
- Health care workers and front-line essential workers at any age as defined above.
Phase 2, Group 1:
- Anyone 65-74
Phase 2, Group 2:
- Anyone 16-64 with high risk conditions
Phase 2, Group 3:
- Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated
Phase 2, Group 4:
Essential workers not yet vaccinated as defined here:
- Transportation/logistics
- Water and wastewater
- Food service
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communications
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
- Public health workers
Phase 3:
- College and university students
- K-12 students age 16 and older
Phase 4:
- Anyone not vaccinated
“We will be working closely with the Burke County Health Department to coordinate schedules and guidelines,” Bailey said. “We will be sharing more information in the days ahead.”
To keep informed about the vaccination schedule, visit https://sites.google.com/view/vaccinations-for-covid-19/ or the hospital's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BlueRidgeHealth.