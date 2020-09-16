 Skip to main content
Hickory Aviation Museum partially opens again
Hickory Aviation Museum partially opens again

Hickory P-3 Orion

The Hickory Aviation Museum's P-3 Orion plane lands at the Hickory Regional Airport in September 2017 to become part of the museum's collection.

 File photo | The News Herald

HICKORY — The state of North Carolina has now moved into COVID Phase 2.5 which allows museums to open with restrictions.

The Hickory Aviation Museum has re-opened but with only the ramp and aircraft being accessible to visitors. The museum inside the Hickory Regional Airport terminal building will remain closed. The P-3C Orion aircraft will also remain closed.

All staff and visitors will be required to wear masks and observe 6 feet for distancing. Museum officials said there will be no exceptions, because they care about their guests' health as well as its all-volunteer staff.

Visitors can enter the ramp through the parking lot at the far end of the terminal building through the gate under the P-3C Orion. The Crosswinds Cafe inside the terminal is open for business for lunch and there are two picnic tables available next to the ramp entrance.

The museum will not be accepting tour groups at this time. Hours remain the same: Closed Monday, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

The newest addition to the museum is the Bell AH-1W SuperCobra gunship that arrived just before the shutdown earlier this year. Its F-4 Phantom is currently undergoing restoration and is not available for viewing.

