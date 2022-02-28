High school students qualify for international competition

Five high school students from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton have earned the opportunity to compete in a prestigious international event.
Tie Barnes, Saw Taw, Elijah Parker, Jada Hill and Alonzon Rodriguez barely missed out on qualifying for the finals of a National Robotics competition for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing on Feb. 17. However, the team won a design award for their engineering notebook, which earned them another shot at victory in the Vex World Championships, May 5-7.
According to Jeff Lintz, career and technical education teacher at NCSD and the team’s coach, they ran into some mechanical issues during the national competition that kept them out of the finals, but they are working on ironing out those issues for the worlds. He said it is an honor to participate in the world championships, which typically features more than 600 teams from dozens of countries across the globe.
“Vex Worlds is a big event,” Lintz said. “They’ll have somewhere between six and eight hundred teams, and they’ll be from all over. I mean all over the world.”
According to its website, Vex Robotics host robotics competitions around the world from the elementary to the university level. The company’s goal is to “inspire students, one robot at a time” by using a competition format to promote STEM education for all students. The Deaf and Hard of Hearing World championships is one of VEX’s biggest events with the virtual event taking place over three days May 5-7 from sites in dozens of countries, and the in-person event taking place over three days the following weekend in Dallas, Texas.
For Lintz and his students, preparing for these competitions is a year-round process.
“On the last night of the competition, they usually show the next year’s challenge,” Lintz said. “We watch, every year at the worlds, where they show the next year’s challenge. That’s when they pretty much start.”
He said that students spend the summer strategizing, researching and sketching designs for the next year’s project.
“Some of the overseas countries are in school through the summer, so they start earlier,” he said. “We’ll go online and see what they’ve done and ways they’ve addressed the challenge.”
Lintz said his students are already prepared to begin building the robot by the time school starts in the fall. He also said, typically, NCSD teams have competed alongside Burke County Public Schools teams in local events for extra practice. This year, however, they opted not to participate since the events were mask optional.
According to Lintz, this year’s challenge takes place on a 12-by-12-foot field and centers around moving goals of different sizes, shapes and weights to specific places on the field. He said there are also smaller “donut-shaped” teams that can hang onto the larger objects for extra points. He said the most difficult part of the challenge was the teeter-totter bridge, which teams have to keep balanced while stacking objects on it.
As of right now, the NCSD team will compete virtually this year, however Lintz said he is working to get them switched over to the in-person event in Dallas.
The qualifying team is only one of three teams NCSD fielded for the national competition on Feb. 17. In addition to them, Christian Tellez and Magritte Chear placed 14th and Veatriz Mendoza, ended the qualifying rounds in fifth but lost in the quarterfinals to the team that went on to win the tournament.
