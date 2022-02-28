High school students qualify for international competition

Five high school students from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton have earned the opportunity to compete in a prestigious international event.

Tie Barnes, Saw Taw, Elijah Parker, Jada Hill and Alonzon Rodriguez barely missed out on qualifying for the finals of a National Robotics competition for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing on Feb. 17. However, the team won a design award for their engineering notebook, which earned them another shot at victory in the Vex World Championships, May 5-7.

According to Jeff Lintz, career and technical education teacher at NCSD and the team’s coach, they ran into some mechanical issues during the national competition that kept them out of the finals, but they are working on ironing out those issues for the worlds. He said it is an honor to participate in the world championships, which typically features more than 600 teams from dozens of countries across the globe.

“Vex Worlds is a big event,” Lintz said. “They’ll have somewhere between six and eight hundred teams, and they’ll be from all over. I mean all over the world.”