Hospital to ease visiting restrictions

The health care system said patients will be allowed two visitors, with hospital visitation times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In a release, it said it is easing restrictions on visitations due to the downward trend in virus cases in the area.

“We are very pleased to be able to open up our facilities for visitors again,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “Family and friends are an important part of the healing process.”

But there will be guidelines that visitors will have to follow, including wearing a mask at all times, even while in a patient’s room, the release said. The only mask exception is while eating in designated areas. Visitors must be 18 years old, remain in the patient’s room and will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entering the hospital, it said. Visitors also will be required to follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and washing hands, the release said.