Hospital to ease visiting restrictions

Burke County added another 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and a local hospital is easing its visitation restrictions.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,644 cases Friday, up from 9,627 cases Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed 280 active cases on Friday, up from 265 active cases on Thursday. It also showed three people were hospitalized in the county, and a total of 146 deaths due to the virus have been reported.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard reported Friday there were four people hospitalized with the virus, with two of those in the intensive care unit. It also showed 35 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,915 new cases of the virus on Friday for a total of 893,229 and a daily percent positive rate of 4%.
NCDHHS also reported 970 people with the virus were hospitalized on Friday, down from 995 people hospitalized on Thursday, and a total of 11,805 deaths Friday, up from 11,783 deaths on Thursday.
Carolinas HealthCare visitation
Starting Monday, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will ease visitor restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health care system said patients will be allowed two visitors, with hospital visitation times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In a release, it said it is easing restrictions on visitations due to the downward trend in virus cases in the area.
“We are very pleased to be able to open up our facilities for visitors again,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “Family and friends are an important part of the healing process.”
But there will be guidelines that visitors will have to follow, including wearing a mask at all times, even while in a patient’s room, the release said. The only mask exception is while eating in designated areas. Visitors must be 18 years old, remain in the patient’s room and will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entering the hospital, it said. Visitors also will be required to follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and washing hands, the release said.
Special circumstances will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the treating physician and the nurse supervisor, the release said. Those include any patient on comfort care and/or death is imminent, a patient with communication barriers that can’t be addressed with the current visitation policy/technology solutions or if a caregiver needs to help with decision making, according to Carolinas HealthCare.
The release from Carolinas HealthCare said any visitor who does not follow the hospital visitation guidelines will be escorted out of the building as a safety measure for patients and staff.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also has extended visiting hours for:
- Emergency Departments, allowing one designated visitor any time of day.
- Maternity patients will be allowed one designated visitor any time of day for the duration of the patient’s stay and a support person during labor and for two hours after delivery.
- Surgical patients who have an early morning procedure can have one visitor with them, even if they arrive before 8 a.m.
- Pediatric patients (children under age 18) are allowed two parents/guardians any time of day.
Some patients will not automatically be allowed visitors including:
- Patients in any CHS Blue Ridge Behavioral Health acute care unit or facility
- Patients who are on isolation precautions for COVID-19 or might have COVID-19 (being tested) at any location
- Patients who are in an infusion center or other cancer-related location
Vaccine
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that everyone will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1.
For now, people in priority Group 4 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Group 4 includes those 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, including those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.
The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible April 7, the health department said in its daily briefing. Those people in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are at least two local pharmacies offering the vaccine who are in the current priority groups.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free to all individuals, even those without insurance. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose) and the Moderna vaccine (two doses) available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf, but appointments for the next month appeared to be filled up Tuesday.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s - Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash hands frequently - for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
An outbreak in a residential care facility in Burke County considered over that was reported on Friday is McAlpine Adult Care, which had a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected with the virus.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 44 cases, with 33 residents and 11 staff members infected with the virus. Eleven residents died from the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 140 cases, up from 139 cases on Tuesday, with 87 residents and 53 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 202 cases, with 39 residents and 163 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed no active cases of COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.