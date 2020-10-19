Hugh Blackwell, candidate for NC House District 86 (Burke)

Answer: As a member of the House Health Committee in Raleigh, a principal concern of mine has been working toward what we might do as a state to provide more effective, affordable health care for those in need. At the same time, it is crucial that we protect the private insurance and Medicare of millions of North Carolinians. The current Medicaid program was plagued with very serious cost overruns under Governor Perdue that prevented the state from having adequate funds to meet its other needs, especially in education. Prior to Governor Cooper, those cost overruns had largely been resolved by legislative changes we made. The legislature then was focused on improving Medicaid for those it is intended to serve. To that end, the legislature agreed with Governor Cooper's Department of Health and Human Services on a Medicaid transformation program. Unfortunately, after the legislature approved the transformation legislation, Governor Cooper vetoed it, Thus, he brought to a halt what had been thought to be an agreed new approach. After the election, hopefully we can get the transformation actually implemented with legislation signed by the governor. In addition to that transformation, I also have hopes that we can help make health coverage more affordable and accessible through something called Direct Primary Care that seems to be working well in parts of the country. We need to expand services, too, for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We need to attract more physicians and providers willing to see Medicaid patients who currently may have difficulty in being seen in many areas of the state. In the meantime, we in the legislature have voted to expand Medicaid coverage to current, able-bodied adults who may have Covid-19-related conditions.