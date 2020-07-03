Jobless rate dips in Burke, multiple jobs to be had

It appears that after the initial layoffs in March and April due to COVID-19, some people went back to work in Burke County in May.

Burke County’s unemployment rate dipped down in May, falling to 13.8 percent. The county’s jobless rate in April was 15.4 percent, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

But the virus hasn’t gone anywhere and Burke’s positive cases continue to trend up, leaving many still unemployed. The county’s unemployment is still a far cry from where it was at the same time last year at 3.7 percent.

With a labor force of 37,907 workers, a 13.8 percent unemployment rate means that 5,221 are still without a job.

Burke was one of 34 counties in the state that saw a decrease of its rate in May, while 65 counties saw rates increase over the month. All of the counties in the Unifour saw their rates decrease from April to May.

And when it came to metro areas, Asheville, which previous to COVID-19 enjoyed the lowest unemployment rate in the state, had the highest rate in May at 16.1 percent in May, according to the state’s commerce department.