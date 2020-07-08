Kitten, cat adoption event set for Friday, Saturday

It’s that time of year when unwanted litters of kittens end up in animal shelters.

Burke County Animal Services is holding an adoption event Friday and Saturday to try to find homeless cats and kittens their forever homes. To try to help that happen, Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for the felines.

The event is being called “Feline Frenzy” and will be held both days from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Burke County Animal Services, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.

The adoption fees are being lowered to $10 for adult cats 6 months old and up and $45 for kittens, according to information from Animal Services.

The adoption fees will still include up-to-date vaccines, dewormer, flea control and spay/neuter.

Animal Services is asking that, in following current state mandates, folks wear a mask when 6-feet social distancing is not possible during the event.

“Because of the size of our facility, masks may be required by all people inside the building,” said information from Animal Services.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, said the department has taken in 175 cats and kittens since June 1. The shelter also has taken in 85 dogs since that time, she said.

“And we have been working very hard to get everyone placed,” Settlemyre said.

Settlemyre said it is prime cat and kitten season and the reason the shelter has taken in so many cats and kittens is a lack of people spaying and neutering their pets.

“People have hearts of gold and never want to see something go hungry. Feeding and caring for outdoor cats is only half the battle,” Settelmyre said. “The other half is making sure these animals are unable to reproduce. The one cat that someone has been feeding can quickly turn into 20 cats.”