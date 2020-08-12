Kitten, cat adoption event set for Saturday

The summer months usually mean a plethora of kittens and cats end up at county animal shelters.
And that has been true for Burke County Animal Services, but staff there are hoping several adoption events can match up new families for the felines.
Animal Services is holding what it is calling “Cat-urdays” at the center every Saturday for the remainder of August. The adoption event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Animal Services, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. The other “Cat-urdays” will be held Aug. 22 and 29 at the same times and location, according to information from Burke County Animal Services.
“We want everyone to come and celebrate “Cat-urdays” with us by adopting a new feline friend,” said Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services.
Settlemyre said Animal Services currently has 100 cats/kittens in its care, with some at the shelter and some in foster homes. Regardless of where they are currently living, they will be showcased at animal services, she said.
The cost to adopt have been lowered for the adoption events.
Burke County Animal Services says to adopt an adult cat, which is considered 6 months old and up, the cost is $25. The cost to adopt a kitten, which is considered younger than 6 months old, is $45.
The cost includes spay/neuter, a one-year rabies vaccine, up-to-date core vaccines, deworming and flea control, according to information from Animal Services.
Visit the Burke County Animal Services website at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!