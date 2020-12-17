 Skip to main content
Law enforcement on scene of shooting in Connelly Springs
breaking top story

Law enforcement on scene of shooting in Connelly Springs

  • Updated
IMG_9044.jpeg

Law enforcement officers were on the scene of a shooting Thursday on Taylor Avenue in Connelly Springs. 

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

CONNELLY SPRINGS — One man was hospitalized and another is being sought by law enforcement after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Connelly Springs. 

Burke County law enforcement officers responded to the shooting on Fox Drive.

Standing near the scene of the shooting, Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. The shooter and the victim, both men, are acquaintances, he said.

The suspect ran from Taylor Avenue, which is near the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital, Whisenant said.

He said a reverse 911 call about the shooting was sent out to neighbors.

“We’re not aware of any reason that the suspect should be targeting other people, but still at the same time, the suspect has shot someone,” Whisenant said. “So he is considered armed and dangerous. People should just shelter in place, and if they see anything, call 911.”

Law enforcement saturated the area with officers and a K-9 unit as they searched for the suspect.

More information will be reported when it is made available.

