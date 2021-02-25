 Skip to main content
Lee Enterprises to host nationwide career fair
Lee Enterprises to host nationwide career fair

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The News Herald and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are 18 companies participating across the North Carolina area, including Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Lowes Foods, Performance Foodservice, Geiger, and LaFave’s Construction.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Northwest Indiana," News Herald Publisher Terry Coomes said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

