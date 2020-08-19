Lenoir man charged with 2nd-degree forcible rape

LENOIR — A Lenoir man has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape following an investigation by the Lenoir Police Department.
Zachary Demill Jones, 22, of Hickman Avenue, was arrested at approximately 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release from the LPD. Jones, who played his senior year of high school football in Burke County, was at the police department when he was taken into custody.
On Sunday at 9:35 p.m., officers with the LPD responded to an address in the Joyceton community inside the city limits of Lenoir to investigate the sexual assault of an elderly female, the release said. At that time, police said the suspect was of no relation to the victim.
LPD Chief Brent Phelps said he would like to thank the Hudson Police Department for its assistance in the case.
“The assistance provided to our investigators by the Hudson Police Department was paramount in our ability to make this arrest,” Phelps said. “These types of crimes are tough on the community and the officers tasked with investigating them. While an arrest has been made in this case, we continue to encourage citizens to be vigilant in regards to their safety and security involving strangers.”
LPD says it is unknown at this time whether or not this case is related to other cases in the region. The department is working with other agencies to share information related to the case, which still is an active investigation. Additional charges for Jones related to the case are possible.
No further information will be released at this time.
