Lenoir-Rhyne University, Mars Hill University forge partnership

MARS HILL – Lenoir-Rhyne University and Mars Hill University have partnered to ease the transition for MHU undergraduate students and alumni who enroll in Lenoir-Rhyne master’s-level degree programs. The two institutions recently signed a memorandum of understanding that is designed to create a reciprocal agreement to further the missions of both institutions by providing a framework for the establishment and development of a strategic relationship of mutual benefit.

With the agreement, Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill forged a new, regional pathway for undergraduate to graduate school matriculation. The partnership intends to decrease the cost of graduate education, while allowing students the opportunity to pursue their studies in the beautiful mountains and foothills of Western North Carolina. Qualifying students receive tuition discounts for select graduate programs.

“We are excited to enter into this relationship with Mars Hill University,” said Lenoir-Rhyne Provost Gary Johnson. “Our similar institutional missions and geographic proximity through LRU’s Asheville Center make this a natural fit. Both Mars Hill and Lenoir-Rhyne are deeply committed to student access and student success, and this partnership demonstrates that commitment.”