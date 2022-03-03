Lenoir-Rhyne University, Mars Hill University forge partnership

MARS HILL – Lenoir-Rhyne University and Mars Hill University have partnered to ease the transition for MHU undergraduate students and alumni who enroll in Lenoir-Rhyne master’s-level degree programs. The two institutions recently signed a memorandum of understanding that is designed to create a reciprocal agreement to further the missions of both institutions by providing a framework for the establishment and development of a strategic relationship of mutual benefit.
With the agreement, Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill forged a new, regional pathway for undergraduate to graduate school matriculation. The partnership intends to decrease the cost of graduate education, while allowing students the opportunity to pursue their studies in the beautiful mountains and foothills of Western North Carolina. Qualifying students receive tuition discounts for select graduate programs.
“We are excited to enter into this relationship with Mars Hill University,” said Lenoir-Rhyne Provost Gary Johnson. “Our similar institutional missions and geographic proximity through LRU’s Asheville Center make this a natural fit. Both Mars Hill and Lenoir-Rhyne are deeply committed to student access and student success, and this partnership demonstrates that commitment.”
The agreement with Mars Hill is part of the Lenoir-Rhyne Partners in Higher Education program, which promotes partnerships with regionally accredited colleges and universities that share a common mission and commitment to quality academic curricula. The program is designed to establish mutually beneficial, non-competitive alliances between institutions to expand options for students at a reasonable cost. Other Partners in Higher Education institutions are Newberry College, Columbia College and Allen University in South Carolina.
Mars Hill Provost Tracy Parkinson cited the signing as a win-win for both institutions.
“This agreement makes graduate education more accessible to MHU graduates by complementing the Mars Hill suite of programs,” he said. “It creates seamless pathways, makes the programs more affordable and has been crafted with a partner who shares a student-centered philosophy of education.”
The Lenoir-Rhyne agreement with Mars Hill provides current students and graduates of MHU discounted tuition for the following LRU programs:
- Doctor of Nursing Practice
- Master of Arts in Christian Ministry
- Master of Arts in Counseling
- Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing
- Master of Divinity
- Master of Science in Exercise Science
- Master of Arts in Human Services
- Master of Science in Nursing
- Master of Public Health
- Master of Arts in Religious Leadership
- Master of Science in Sustainability Studies
- Narrative Healthcare Certificate
Tuition discounts start at 10% but could increase to as much as 20 percent, depending on the number of Mars Hill students and alumni who participate in the program. Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill both plan to promote the program, which, it is hoped, will be the beginning of a fruitful relationship between the two universities that could extend into other curriculum areas in the future.