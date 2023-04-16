Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 984 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. “Countdown” by James Patterson – 10 holds

3. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box – 7 holds

4. “Are the Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

5. “Dark Angel” by John Sandford – 5 holds

6. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben – 5 holds

7. “On the Line” by Fern Michaels – 5 holds

8. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano – 4 holds

9. “My Heart Will Find You” by Jude Deveraux – 4 holds

10. “Shadow of Death” by Heather Graham – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 40

2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 144 holds

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus – 597 holds

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 136 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 61 holds

6. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano – 240 holds

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 107 holds

8. “Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Walls – 158 holds

9. “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline – 156 holds

10. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben – 399 holds

Friends book sale

After three years, the Friends of the Library book sale is back! The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will hold its spring book sale at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The sale will be open to the public on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $7 bag sale from 1-2 p.m. Admission is free and thousands of books will be available. There is something for everyone! Cash or check only.

There will also be a members-only sale on Friday, April 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. Those interested may join the Friends at the door. Individual memberships are $10 and family memberships are $15.

The purpose of the Friends is to heighten public awareness of library services, support library staff, augment services and programs, and offer volunteers for programs, if needed. The Friends funding is separate from the library’s operating budget. We raise money through our book sales to support library programs for all ages.

Adult programming

Participate in the Plot Hounds Book Discussion on Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at Valdese Public Library. The book to be discussed is, “The Lying Game” by Ruth Ware. You do not have to be registered to attend. There will be a program to learn about “Caption Call” technology on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at Morganton Public Library. Join us for an Author Chat with USA TODAY bestselling author and Agatha Award winner Susan M. Boyer on Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Morganton Public Library. Boyer is the author of the bestselling Liz Talbot mystery series. Pick up a copy of her new book from Advnture Bound Books! Adventure Bound Books will also have books available to purchase at the event. A light lunch will also be served. (Must pre-register for lunch.) This event is free and open to the public.

Young adult programming

Welcome to a week full of crafts, art, murder and role playing! Monday, April 17, the teens will be making DIY Mini Squishy Plush at the Morganton Public Library at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough supplies. Tuesday, April 18, at the Valdese Public Library will be a Murder Mystery Party at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged for those wanting a guaranteed role in the game. YAS is celebrating Earth Day a little early on Thursday, April 20, at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library with Recycled Bottle Wire Trees at 4 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure enough supplies. Wind down from the week on Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m. with a Canvas Art & Movie Afternoon at the Morganton Public Library. No pre-registration is required and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Finally, we wrap up the week on Saturday, April 22, at the Valdese Public Library with a D&D @ the Library campaign day at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required to attend and space is limited at the table. YAS programs are limited to middle and high school students only, unless otherwise noted. For more information, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

National Library Week is coming up the last week of April, so come in to your local library and spend some time! The Morganton Public Library will be hosting a special “More to the Story” event to celebrate on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. Local author Tonja Smith will be joining us to present her children’s book “I Believe I Can.” Participants will also make a storybook lantern and pick out a free book. This is a family program that is open to all ages. No pre-registration is required to attend.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,310 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, visit http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.